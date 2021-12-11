The events that occurred on WandaVision will be important to the movie Spider-Man: No Road Home.

They have created a story within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe connecting the series WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) by Disney plus to the movies Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022).

The movie Doctor Strange 2016 introduced magic to Marvel studios, then the series WandaVision went a little further and Scarlet Witch used the runes in the great battle against Agatha HarknessIn addition, at the end of everything, he ended up studying black magic with the aim of recovering his children. Without forgetting that in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, a spell will cause chaos in the “Multiverse”But it still took something more to connect it all. Now, we can see a new promotion of this film that is about to hit theaters, where the runes are used in a similar way to what happened in the show of Disney plus.

In the WandaVision series, Agatha Harkness He explained that the runes form a basic protection spell and only the witches who cast the runes can use their magic there. Therefore, Doctor Strange he may use that same power to protect everyone from the danger that is about to come.

This will only be an introduction to the multiverse.

The events of WandaVision and of Spider-Man: No Way Home will serve to show the dangers of magic, but the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madnessIt will be the great story where they must solve all the problems caused by the misuse of these great powers. What’s more, Scarlet Witch It is already confirmed and it seems that it could be the great villain. Since she is ready to do anything to get her children back, even if it means ending up with a new character like she is. America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

The first season of WandaVision can be enjoyed in Disney plus. While Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 16, 2021 and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness We can see it on May 6, 2022.