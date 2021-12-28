Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Green tea contraindications are poorly understood, but they do exist. It is important to know them before ingesting this drink on a regular basis. Keep reading!

Green tea as an infusion has been drunk for centuries in many Asian countries. Today it is —along with coffee— one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. Some choose it for its flavor and others for its properties. In any case, It is good to know that there are also contraindications in the consumption of green tea.

Therefore, it is advisable to avoid or moderate its consumption, as its excessive use could have negative effects. Do you want to know more about it? Next, we will tell you in which cases it is better to avoid its intake and how to consume it safely.

Green tea: an ancient and beneficial drink

In many western countries, green tea can be considered a novelty drink. However, in the East its use and cultivation dates back centuries. Currently, the main producing countries are China and India, followed far behind by Sri Lanka, Kenya or Indonesia.

Green tea (such as black or oolong) comes from the plant Camellia sinensis. In this case, it is an unfermented tea, so it keeps some of its active principles intact. Its leaves are picked fresh and then rolled and dried.

In China it has always been considered a medicinal infusion. In particular, it stands out for its content of vitamins, minerals, caffeine, polyphenols, as well as catechins with antioxidant capacity.

Human studies they suggest that can help reduce the risk of some diseases, such as cardiovascular and some types of cancer. It also promotes oral health, is neuroprotective, and helps increase bone mineral density.

This places it within the group of functional foods and beverages. The research is promising, but more evidence is needed to understand its health contributions and thus advise on its use.

In addition, as we have commented, its consumption is not always adequate and in excess it could have some detrimental effects. Which? In the following space we detail them.

Main contraindications of green tea

Although green tea contains nutrients that contribute to well-being, in certain cases it is better to avoid its consumption.

Iron deficiency anemia

As with coffee, green tea interferes with the absorption of iron. This happens both in the case of non-heme iron (which comes from plants) and heme (which is provided by sources of animal origin).

For this reason, your excessive intake it could cause iron deficiency anemia due to absorption problems. In this sense, it is advisable to avoid it or consume it away from meals if you have anemia or a tendency to suffer from it.

Sleeping problems

Beverages that contain caffeine are not the most suitable for those with difficulty sleeping. This is what the experts of Sleep Foundation, based on data from scientific studies.

Adenosine is a chemical that is produced in the brain that promotes sleep. Caffeine has the ability to block it, and when this happens, people remain alert and vigilant for longer.

Also, caffeine has been found to interfere with the circadian rhythms of melatonin. For this reason, if tea infusions or other caffeinated beverages are consumed near bedtime, the onset of sleep is delayed.

Symptoms of anxiety

Apart from the insomnia problems, excessive caffeine intake is also linked to anxiety and the nervous system. What’s more, the American Psychiatric Association Look at four caffeine-related disorders:

Caffeine poisoning.

Caffeine withdrawal.

Some non-specific disorders.

Caffeine-induced problems, such as anxiety and sleep disorder.

When the amounts of caffeine are very high, the effects due to the adenosine blockade multiply. And then anxiety symptoms can appear. People with panic or social anxiety disorder may be especially sensitive.

The main warning signs include the following:

Nervousness.

Restlessness.

Difficulty sleeping.

Gastrointestinal disorders.

Incrise of cardiac frecuency.

Negative effects on the liver

One of the most abundant active principles in tea are catechins. Between them epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) stands out whose excessive intake has been linked to possible liver damage.

Indeed, as a special panel of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) there is scientific evidence of these. To be more exact, an increase in transaminases is observed in some people after ingesting doses greater than 800 milligrams of EGCG.

However, it should be noted that this same group of experts considers that drinking infusions prepared in the traditional way and reconstituted beverages are safe, since they provide lower catechin levels.

Other contraindications of green tea

Often times, the contraindications to the consumption of green tea refer to large doses or the misuse of supplements. In general, the intake of herbal teas is considered safe for most healthy adults. However, there are some groups of people in whom its consumption is discouraged.

People with sensitivity to caffeine

Susceptibility to this component can vary between people. For those who are to a high degree it is best to avoid consuming green tea and other types of caffeinated beverages.

Taking medications

The active ingredients in green tea can interact with some drugs or other supplements. Some examples are ephedrine or theophylline. So in case of following a medication regimen, it is preferable to consult with the doctor to avoid possible damages.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

For pregnant women, American Drug Agency drinking less than 6 cups of green tea a day is considered safe. However, this same organization cites studies that show that pregnant women who consume it have lower blood folate levels.

The folic acid it is considered a critical nutrient for its ability to reduce the risk of neural tube defects. For this reason, It may be wise to avoid green tea during pregnancy. In addition, during lactation it is advisable to consult with the doctor to ensure adequate consumption.

For safety, it is prudent to avoid regular consumption of green tea during pregnancy.

Children and adolescents

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry notes that there is no dose of caffeine considered safe for minors. In general, pediatricians advise against its consumption in children under 12 years of age. They also propose limiting the maximum amount to 100 milligrams a day for youth ages 12 to 18.

How to consume green tea safely and without contraindications

For most of the population, drinking beverages such as green tea or coffee is considered safe. Even within the framework of a healthy diet they can provide some health benefits.

The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establishes in 400 milligrams of caffeine per day the limit considered safe. This means that in healthy people it does not pose a health risk, nor does it suggest the appearance of side effects such as nerves, sleep disturbances or nausea.

A cup of green or black tea (about 225 milliliters) contains between 30 and 50 milligrams of caffeine. Most people can drink 2-4 cups a day without experiencing problems.. However, for other people this threshold could be lower.

For this reason, in the event of any symptoms after taking it, it is best to reduce the amount or stop consumption. Also, those who start taking it should start with low doses. If there are more doubts regarding its adequate intake, it is preferable to consult with the doctor.

