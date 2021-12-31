It seems that the Cereal has become the most powerful warrior in universe 7

At chapter 79 of Dragon Ball Super, we reach a new climax for the current arc of the franchise, having seen Granola develop into a new ally for Goku and Vegeta. Now, we witness the beginning of one of the most anticipated battles of this argument: The confrontation between Gas and Granola. For his part, Gas had overcome his powers after using the Dragon Balls with the desire to become the most powerful warrior in the universe. Therefore, it had been speculated among his fans whether this fight would happen or not and we finally got to see how this long-awaited fight begins.

In previous chapters, Vegeta and Goku had discovered about the past of Granola, Monaito and their war against the Saiyan race. Because of this, they put their differences aside in order to become new allies.. For this reason, Vegeta himself had shown compassion for Granola by giving him a hermit’s seed, a food capable of recovering all your energies regardless of your level of wear so that he can continue against the Enforcers of Heata. This gesture of confidence with who had been his great antagonist surprised fans of the franchise.

But, it was all part of the plan of the king of the saiyan. In Dragon Ball Super 79, we see how Vegeta encourages Granola to fight against Gas and culminate his revenge against those who had controlled him to get rid of Goku and Vegeta. This Cereal warrior accepts Vegeta’s treatment and launches into combat against the “most powerful Warrior in the entire Universe.” But, what the hitman did not have is Avena, the artificial intelligence found in the Granola patch. This weapon allows you to see at a higher speed, react and prepare for the fight.

Thus begins in Dragon Ball Super 79 the fight between the two most powerful warriors in the entire universe. We must remember that at the time, Granola also used the dragon balls of his world to make his wish: “Becoming the most powerful warrior in the Universe”. Its power level is relatively similar, although a little low compared to Gas. But, he has a small advantage against the hit man: his Avena, the weapon with which he can see at high speed and react in a superhuman way.

In the fight between Gas and Goku, the saiyan was outmatched by the powerful hitman from Heata’s group. Despite being trained by Beerus and Wiss, we saw how the saiyan was defeated with great ease thanks to the hitman’s ability to create weapons instantly.. However, in Dragon Ball Super 79, the techniques of this new villain were useless against Granola, who manages to dodge all his impacts with great ease.

Avena’s great power gave her the chance to face Gas, the strongest warrior in the universe. This was the linchpin in the confrontation.

In Vegeta’s own words: “They are tied (in strength) or even he (Granola) is superior.” The king of the saiyan recognizes the Cerealian as the warrior that he is. Unfortunately, Gas was not giving his all in the fight. Maybe, for his hitman pride or for fun, he wanted to win only with his weapon creation technique that he had perfected for so long.. For this reason, when he is slightly outmatched by his adversary in Dragon Ball Super 79, he unleashes all his power.

Like Granola, he gained new abilities to become “The Most Powerful Warrior in the Universe” such as teleportation. But, in addition to his weapon … the Cerealian has an advantage that that hit man did not see coming. Vegeta realizes that: “They are not using the technique well”, they had only just begun to master their new abilities, although Granola has a little more experience. That is the slight advantage it has in Dragon Ball Super 79, he has practiced it a little more. Also, as the king of the saiyan mentions: “Granola still has the upper hand when it comes to accuracy. He still has a chance to win.”

