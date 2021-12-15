A few weeks ago it became known that Kang “TheShy” Seung-Rok I would no longer be part of Invictus Gaming, this after both parties failed to reach an official agreement. TheShy He was with them since 2017, and in 2018 they became world champions. Well now this professional player of League of Legends He has already found his new team.

Today it has been revealed that TheShy he will no longer be a free agent since Weibo Gaming has signed him, thus replacing Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin, who retired from the team after having played for two seasons with them. However, it seems that an important restructuring stage is coming for Weibo Gaming, since sofM, Angel, huanfeng and ON they could also be left out.

Remember that TheShy could only play for five weeks in the LPL Summer Split, This is because he was infected with COVID-19. Even so, Invictus Gaming did not manage to maintain a good streak since they did not even qualify for the World Championshp or the LPL Playoffs.

