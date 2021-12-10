To make the supermarket at Walmart, granny sends a list of products through WhatsApp so that her granddaughter can order in the store’s app. This is the story.

Social networks and technology have changed everything for past generations, accustomed to carrying out their activities through a very different dynamic.

Previously, to make the purchase you had to go to the establishment or the market and spend hours looking for the desired products. This, of course, represented a much very different experience, involving direct dealing with merchants and other buyers.

Today, that “ritual” of purchase is no longer necessary, but technology has given the possibility of doing everything from the comfort of home, waiting for it to arrive through a mobile application.

Of course, this being relatively new, it is difficult for those who grew up with another way of buying their things, but, fortunately, there are those who have the opportunity to ask someone else to do it.

This is the case that a user on Twitter is reporting and that has attracted the attention of other Internet users who have even left their like on the publication.

According to the user @mai_salo, her grandmother writes the grocery list by hand and it is sent to her via WhatsApp so that she can place the order through the Walmart app and send it to her home without having to go out at all.

My grandparents live in Tapachula, Chiapas and we live in SLP. It gives me a lot of tenderness that my grandmother writes her grocery list by hand, then takes a picture of her to send it by whats so that we can send her what she needs via @WalmartMexico ??? pic.twitter.com/2VQthr6G90 – merequetengue (@mai_salo) December 7, 2021

This speaks of how technology has changed the experience of users in many ways, because, as we have already mentioned, social networks have changed everything in terms of conversation.

Nowadays everything that happens in spaces like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok has a global reach and in a matter of seconds, but, despite its great popularity, there are people who simply do not connect, either for pleasure or because they just don’t get it.

In the case reported by @mai_salo, he also puts on the table that generation gap that has been framed by technology.

