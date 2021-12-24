Despite being released more than eight years ago and having passed through more than two generations of consoles, Rockstar’s popular Grand Theft Auto 5 still managed to top the list and claim the title of the most watched game on Twitch during 2021. Collectively, people watched streamers play GTA 5 for a ridiculous 3.1 billion hours combined this year.

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games of all time – in terms of revenue, it’s the most successful ever, so it’s no wonder people keep watching others play it. Unlike its predecessor, GTA 4, GTA 5 had no single-player DLC, and Rockstar focused on GTA Online.

These figures are courtesy of Streamelements, which reports that the only category on Twitch to beat GTA 5 was “Chat Only”. The open-world game also surpassed League of Legends, which came in second with 1.8 billion total hours viewed.

Despite being so old, Rockstar has done a lot to keep GTA 5 and GTA Online relevant to people. The game has been reissued on Xbox One and PS4, and its release for Xbox Series X and PS5 has been confirmed in March 2022. As well as being ported to new consoles, frequent updates to GTA Online mean that there is always something for you to do. fans come back.

Rockstar recently released the online downloadable content “The Contract,” starring Franklin Clinton, from the solo game, featuring legendary hip hop artist Dr. Dre. You can even play the new content solo if you don’t like teamwork.

Streamelements also revealed that, for the second year in a row, xQc was the most watched streamer by a significant margin, reaching nearly 300 million hours viewed. The second place is occupied by loud_coringa, with just under 200 million. Meanwhile, of the top 100 streamers, only two are women, which shows that they are not stealing views from anyone. Amouranth came in at number 33, ahead of any other woman on the platform, who recently partnered with Playboy to launch an OnlyFans competitor.