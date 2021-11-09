Gran Turismo 7 shown in two new videos to give more details of the circuits and customization

Motorsports fans, specifically those who are also fans of video games, are in luck, as Forza Horizon 5 tomorrow it goes on sale, although if you have the Premium Edition You will have already been able to play it, and Gran Turismo 7 will make its debut in a few months. The latter is the one who stars in today’s news, since they have presented us with two new videos in which we can see the tracks of the game and the customization of the vehicles.

As you already know, those responsible for Sony’s driving saga and, of course, from this new installment, they have us used to new trailers almost weekly, so keeping track of it is pretty straightforward. These advances, They are telling us details of Gran Turismo 7, like one in which we were presented with the Porsche that we will find in the title of Polyphony Digital, for example, among many others.

That said, now we can focus on the trailers that star in the news. Regarding the slopes of Gran Turismo 7, Own Yamauchi says they have used a high-precision laser scanner to capture the details of each circuit., which, in his words, has allowed them to achieve “a level of tangible realism.” Furthermore, he adds that different weather conditions can change the slopes completely.

In the other video we also have Yamauchi telling us about the operation of customization in Gran Turismo 7. During the preview, he tells us that “the smallest adjustments can make a difference” and that adjusting the cars to each individual’s taste using trial and error to see what suits the player best, “is really nice”. It also says that in this new installment of the saga, there will be more parts than ever to fit the vehicles, which will favor each player to have their cars to their liking.

In these two new advances, Yamauchi himself gives us more details about Gran Turismo 7

Given these two new advances, it only remains to wait for more to come soon, something that is quite evident that it will happen. For the moment, we can only remember that, Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022, and it will also feature cross-gen multiplayer between Sony consoles.