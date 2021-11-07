The cascade of penalties continues in the last section of the 2021 season, with new candidates to occupy the last places at the start of the race at Hermanos Rodríguez in the absence of being ordered after the qualifying session.

With just five Grands Prix to go until the 2021 Formula 1 season concludes, so far only 4 of the 20 drivers on the grid have managed to avoid using one more element of their power unit than the regulations allow: both from Alfa Romeo and both from Haas.

Arriving until 22 appointments after overcoming the inconveniences caused by COVID-19 has its consequences, and the mechanical section It is one of the teams that most closely monitors when planning the use of engines throughout the year. While at the top Max Verstappen opted to penalize big in Russia more than a month ago, minimizing damage significantly on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton was more conservative, replacing only the combustion engine a weekend later.

Ocon will resort to its 9th unit of exhausts, thus evidencing the recurrent failure of the Alpine in this area of ​​the car.

In the 18th scoring event of the season, the Mexican Grand Prix, Lando Norris has decided to use several new components: combustion engine, turbo and MGU-H. The young British driver thus becomes the last Mercedes-powered driver to go through this trance, while Esteban Ocon He has followed in his footsteps but adding a MGU-K, some batteries, a switchboard and some new exhausts to the equation in his case.

For its part, George Russell your starting position in the race will be delayed in 5 stalls: The future teammate of the defending champion in Mercedes in 2022 reported problems when changing gears in free practice on Friday, a setback that led him to return to the box and put an end to your session ahead of time, resulting in a replacement of said box for the remainder of the weekend.