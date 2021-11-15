Formula 1 is increasingly becoming a great spectacle where fans can enjoy racing and everything that surrounds it intensely every season. However, this has a dark side.

Many are the members of the paddock who have been warning for a long time of the danger posed by increasing the number of races, since that of the Formula 1 It is a very competitive environment and it is really difficult to endure such a hectic pace for too long.

And, although it may not seem like it, this is related to what happened with Nikita mazepin before the media after qualifying on Friday, when the Russian driver could not prevent his eyes from ending up in tears.

“The calendar keeps growing and they are right in the sense that families should come first”

The Russian rider, who has yet to beat Mick Schumacher in qualifying, made a mistake in the last corner of the circuit that lost a lap time that was on track to be highly creditable, especially frustrating Mazepin.

“It mainly had to do with the error on the qualifying lap, where I’m going through quite a challenging period in the last few races. Not only for the balance of the car, but also for some internal things that happen in the team »Mazepin later noted, explaining what happened.

“That makes results more important at this particular time. And when you are so close to finishing what I felt was a great lap with the car that we currently have, and because of your own effort to push yourself you lose it, it hurts », he reiterates.

An excessively demanding schedule

Although the drivers suffer the consequences of calendars of more than 20 Grands Prix, those who are closest to their limit are the engineers and mechanics, who have to face marathon days on a daily basis, as well as spending periods of more than three weeks without coming home.

“I work pretty hard with different specialists to make sure my emotions behave correctly in the car, but when you have only four minutes after getting off until you talk to journalists who ask you questions that bring back those memories and you know what could have been , you feel sad. There is not much else in my life besides racing. In fact, there is nothing. So I get angry, which is natural when things are not going well, ”Mazepin continues.

Well, as you know, people come and go in the last few races and I know that not everyone around me this year plans to stay for next year. I enjoy the environment in which I am, I have been surrounded by very honest people, my engineer went to another team last week and unfortunately he is not the only one. That is the challenge ”, he points out.

Good people in any field is … something you want to hold onto. Unfortunately, personal relationships are not something that in this sport can make people stay, they are financial reasons many times, and as you know, life goes on, people have families and the calendar keeps growing », complaint.

“Unfortunately, they are right that families should come first. Sport is all I do in my life, but I’m only 22 years old and I suppose if I were 10 years older and had children, I would make decisions similar to yours », concludes.

This weekend, Formula 1 faces the second Grand Prix of three consecutive without rest, traveling from Mexico to Brazil to begin a rapid 12,000 km transfer to Qatar this Monday. Subsequently, the season will end with two races in a row in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.