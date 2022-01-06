The new Ford F-150 Lightning is breaking the rules for those responsible for the blue oval brand in the United States. Its first electric pick-up has become such a success that the manufacturer has been forced to double production again. Be careful, because in 2022 it will reach the projected figures for the middle of the decade.

At the end of next spring, the first units of the new Ford F-150 Lightning will start to reach the brand new owners who sigh for the electric pick-up new generation. The model is already being manufactured at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, with this objective but the order books are opening and closing at a blazing speed that Ford officials had not anticipated even remotely.

Taking a closer look at the background, the new Ford F-150 Lightning was unveiled at the equator last spring, and In just three weeks, the brand already had no less than 100,000 bookings. What might seem like a mirage or a specific situation, became the beginning of a flood. In mid-August, Ford officials were forced to review production plans, and once again they have been exceeded.

Pre-production units of the new Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning drives American customers crazy

Because of the 15,000 units estimated for the remainder of 2021, it became

40,000 units manufactured annually in 2022, increasing to 55,000 in 2023, 80,000 in 2024 and almost 160,000 units by the end of 2025. The big problem is that today it already has 200,000 reserves, exceeding the capacity of the middle of the decade. A real problem that has forced the brand to establish a filter system

“With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break through production constraints and bring more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers. The reality is clear: People are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is doing everything possible to scale our operations and increase production capacity, ”said Kumar Galhotra, Head of International Markets, Ford Motor Company and the Americas region, especially.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E will receive very interesting news in spring Read news

Ford’s success with its electric cars is such that the brand has also the production of the Mustang Mach-E tripled, setting the goal of manufacturing 200,000 units by 2023. While waiting for the new Ford E-Transit to go on sale in this year 2022 and for the new electric vehicle based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform to arrive, those with the blue oval are working so that, by 2024, they will have an annual production of 600,000 electric vehicles worldwide and among all its plants.