Although Pierre Gasly interfered with Ferrari’s plans to once again be the third fastest team on the track, Carlos Sainz remains confident to ditch the AlphaTauri driver in the sprint and enjoy a good race.

Just 262 thousandths They divided Pierre Gasly, the Ferrari group, 6th and 7th respectively in the standings, and the two McLarens, with Daniel Ricciardo as the only one of this amalgam of drivers unable to get down from 1:09 on one of the shortest circuits in the world. calendar.

The extreme equality between the contenders for proclaiming themselves as the best of the rest leaves everything to be decided in the face of the last classification to sprint it’s from the season which will take place at the José Carlos Pace Autodrome, in Interlagos, and especially for Sunday’s race, the test in which a more palatable number of points is distributed and that will take everyone to the limit.

The fans filled the stands to overflowing on the opening day of the Brazilian weekend.

«It has been a positive classification, since I continue to improve my driving style and the sensations with this car on all types of circuits and in all conditions“Carlos Sainz confessed after making his SF21 one more weekend the fastest of the Ferraris. “I am performing more consistently, and today has been a good day. The only bad thing is that it seems that the AlphaTauri seems to have a bit more pace, so the objective for tomorrow is to try to beat Pierre Gasly and lead the chase of the teams in front.

AlphaTauri’s pace tends to be excellent on Saturdays but to decline in the race, something that did not happen in Mexico with the meritorious 4th position of Gasly after Ricciardo put Bottas on at the start. Sainz remembered his mechanics having suffered delivery delays of his packages on the track, which involved an intense night of work to make up for lost time.

“Having a clean race tomorrow is key to having good chances on Sunday, so we will make sure we are in the best possible position to maximize the weekend. I want to thank the whole team for staying up late and having done such a good job last night to provide us with a competitive car today. Tomorrow! ”Sainz concluded.