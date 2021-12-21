Citroën is working on a major product offensive for 2022. The iconic French brand is determined to boost its sales in the competitive European market by revamping current models and introducing entirely new ones. The main protagonists will be the Citroën C5 Aircross and the Citroën C4 L.

After a turbulent 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, everything indicated that 2021 was going to be the year of recovery for the automotive sector. But nevertheless, Citroën, like the rest of the car brands operating in Europe, they have had to deal with numerous additional problems that have hampered the long-awaited recovery process. That is why the iconic chevron signature is already in the spotlight in 2022.

The French manufacturer has on the agenda the introduction of important news that allow you to boost your sales in the competitive European market. Some novelties that go through both the renewal of one of the central pillars on which the range is based, and the introduction of a totally new model. The protagonists? The Citroën C5 Aircross and the Citroën C4 L. Let’s go into detail.

Recreation of the new Citroën C5 Aircross 2022

Citroën C5 Aircross 2022, the renewal of the popular compact SUV



Citroën is currently working at full capacity in the process of developing a facelift for its compact SUV. The Citroën C5 Aircross will be updated with a relevant facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. After the tuning of the Citroën C3 Aircross, it was the turn of his “older brother”.

Being a “facelift”, the aesthetic changes will be concentrated in the front. It will debut light clusters with LED technology as well as revised bumpers. The grill will also be subject to changes. The taillights will retain their exterior shape but will be modified internally to show off a new light signature. Inside, the big news will be a new touch screen to handle an updated multimedia system. The resources will be used to improve the technological level.

The mechanical supply will continue but the combustion engines will be adjusted to increase your level of efficiency. It will continue to be possible to purchase the C5 Aircross with a gasoline or diesel engine. The plug-in hybrid variant, the C5 Aircross Hybrid, will continue to make an appearance.

Recreation of the new Citroën C4 L

Citroën C4 L, the spiritual successor to the C-Elysée



There will also be room for the arrival of totally new models. The renewed C4 family will welcome a new member, the Citroën C4 L. This model is positioned as the spiritual successor to the Citroën C-Elysée, a small saloon that its last commercial stage in Europe has played a secondary role. One of the main causes of his departure has been, without a doubt, the “SUV fever” that plagues the Old Continent.

The new C4 L will seek a balance point between a traditional saloon and a crossover. On a technical level there will be no surprises, since this model, known internally with the code C43, derives directly from the current Citroën C4. The mechanical offering will consist of a selection of gasoline and diesel engines. The door has even been left open to the development of a 100% electric version.

The arrival of a hypothetical Citroën ë-C4 L it will depend, to a large extent, on the commercial success that this model reaps away from Europe. More specifically in China. There the C-Elysée has been playing a relevant role and has even had a fully electric variant. The new C4 L will be in a position to storm European dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2022.