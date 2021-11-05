You never know when there may be surprises. It is likely that one day we will have it planned in a way, and that suddenly, an incident changes everything we had in mind. This is also the case in the video game industry: one day we do not know anything about a title, and suddenly its possible launch window is filtered. In fact, this has been the case with Gotham Knights that, although we knew that would come out in the year 2022 After being late, now everything points to that will do it during the spring of that same year.

Such information has leaked through a link already removed, something that raises even more suspicion about the slip committed by the employee in question. Has shared it like this twitter user tatlinsky, which shows how on the official website of the artist Jin Park there was a Gotham Knights logo design with “Spring 2022” underneath, which comes to be the season of wind, rain and flowers. In this way, now we can know that, surely, this title appears between the months of March, April and May.

https://twitter.com/tatlinsky/status/1456033525250015232/photo/1

For those who do not know this title, Gotham Knights is a new Warner Bros RPG that, based on the DC universe, will give a great plot weight to many of the secondary characters that are usually part of the environment starring Batman. We will have characters like Robin, Batwoman, Penguin, and many more of Gotham’s most iconic heroes and villains. After the unexpected delay to 2022 to properly polish the game, we also witnessed the latest trailer shown at the DC Fandome in which the game I already had very good feelings.

Now, with this leak that marks the spring 2022 as the release date, only we would have a few more months to wait to enjoy this title and everything it can offer us. Can we stop the fearsome Court of Owls with our hands?