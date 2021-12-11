The Mountain Viewers are preparing a new feature for Google Photos that would greatly improve the way images are sent between users.

Google seems to have a furnace full of news for Google Photos and, the fact is that the application recently integrated new widgets and features to make it as interesting as possible. But now it seems that it has a new functionality that, if it reaches devices, would be most useful.

And, is that, despite the fact that Google Photos is no longer the application that it was a few years ago when unlimited storage was free. It is still one of the most used applications when it comes to storing photos. In fact, to date there are few rivals who can take away this throne.

The feature that Google would be testing in Google Photos would be developed to facilitate the sending of images. And, is that, what has been done is that the way to select and share photos would be improved. Till the date the Google Photos interface It has had little change so this would be a major change.

What has been seen in the latest stable version of the application is that, when selecting a number of photos, the lower part of the application would show new options. These new options would facilitate subsequent actions once the photos have been selected.

In fact, you can either add them to an album directly from this new bottom bar or share them. But when it comes to sharing them, the users with whom we interact the most will appear so that we can send them to them as quickly as possible. Of course, these are not the only options that appear.

The application also shows options such as moving the photos to the file or deleting them from the device, as well as the ability to edit the location of the photos. Google seems to have taken updating and updating very seriously. feature implementation in your most popular photo app.