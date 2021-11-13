Microsoft goes back to the classic error screen we’ve seen in previous iterations of Windows , and now it’s life blue again.

Windows 11 It has meant innumerable changes compared to Windows 10, an aesthetic change in many applications that have had a considerable facelift and also had the detail of making the fearsome blue screen of death (BSoD) turn with a black background, perhaps in a way to get away from all those glitches that Windows 10 had hoarded.

Well, in a quite surprising move in the cumulative update 22000.346 that Insiders users have already received and which, among other things, includes the new emoji with Fluent design, there has been an interesting change regarding this classic blue screen that arrived in Windows 11 start under a black background.

As can be read in the release notes of this Windows build, they comment that “we have changed the screen color to blue when a device stops working or a stop error occurs like in previous versions of Windows“In other words, the classic but dreaded blue screen of death is back.

And it is that the user community had been demanding Microsoft since the announcement of Windows 11 that this error screen should be blue again, like all life, and that it is already a classic event, and that surely we have all suffered some time.

This compilation for insider users has also brought other interesting changes as a fix for rendering issues with the new taskbar and start menu, troubleshooting some audio volume control problems and Bluetooth issues.

Also solving problems when running some 32-bit applications and solutions to different problems demanded by the community that affected the printer, among many others.

The general public will still have to wait for these sorts of blue screen errors, presumably when it is rolled out in some cumulative update that rolls out over the next several weeks.