Google has brought its filters premium of photography from Android mobiles to iPhone: in the Google Photos app they already appear from the HDR adjustment to the blurring of portraits. As in your own operating system, Photos on iOS offers advanced filters in edit mode to those who subscribe to a Google One plan.

Computer photography a posteriori is one of the great pillars on which multimedia capture is based on Google, not in vain its Pixels are key in this regard. And not only when capturing images, but also when editing them: Google Photos includes a large selection of filters and settings capable of modifying aspects very precisely. Now these advanced tools are also at the fingertips of iPhone and iPad users.

Background blur, HDR adjustment and much more

Payment settings are marked with the Google One badge

Advanced editing filters began their appearance in the Google Pixel as an exclusive adjustment tool. Seeing that they were a hook for its subscription service, Google ended up taking them to any Android offering them as part of the subscription to Google One, its cloud storage platform. The next step was to bring them to iOS.

The novelty is coming to the Google Photos app on the iPhone and iPad; always, yes, that the user is subscribed to one of the Google One plans. Depending on the image to edit, some filters will appear premium or others. For example, if it is a landscape, Google Photos will offer the editing of the light with the HDR filter, also several automatic adjustments around the colors of the scene. These filters can be customized in intensity and effect.

To access the advanced settings of Google Photos, simply perform the following steps:

As we have emphasized, a subscription to Google One is essential (the space contracted does not matter, the filters appear the same).

Enter Google Photos, go to the image you want to edit and click on the edit icon.

Depending on the image, Photos will offer some filters or others. The premium are marked with the Google One insignia , the “1” of colors.

, the “1” of colors. Adjust your image as you wish and save it for later sharing.

Benefits of Google Photos if you have a subscription to One

Background blur, HDR, and portrait light filters are three of the best tools included in Photos: Google applies the setting in a very natural way and with surprising results. In the event that you are already subscribed to Google One, it is worth taking a look at them.

