Google Photos is updated and these are the news you should know

Right after launching its new “Best of 2021” souvenir collection, Google Photos is integrating new features and updating existing ones.

Some of these new functions will allow us to better manage and organize our images. Such is the case of the new contextual menu for multiple selection of images, which can now be moved to the center of the screen to facilitate access to it.

This contextual menu will give us access to multiple functions such as sharing in other apps, moving files, deleting, deleting only from the device, editing the location, adding to an album or moving to a secret folder.

In addition to including shortcuts to some albums to facilitate the process of adding images, a counter can also be displayed at the top of the screen that will tell us how many images have been selected, with an option to discard the selection.

Also, Google Photos is adding a new box next to the dates to select all the images that correspond to the same date with a single movement.

Previously, you could already tap and hold the title to select all images from a specific date, but implementing this new checkbox will make that new functionality much easier to discover.

On the other hand, one of the updates that has attracted the most attention is the one related to “Cinematographic photos”. While you remember it, this feature was launched in December last year and allows you to provide more depth and movement to still images through 3D video.

The new update that Google makes to this function, allows “Cinematic Photos” to come to life. Now you will use machine learning to fill in some parts of the background of an image, so the virtual camera will move more freely and the subject will be able to stand out more than before.

These updates and new features are in a testing process and may not be available to everyone. All you have to do is wait and be patient to have access to them.

