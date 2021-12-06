Evans Hankey, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, and Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of product marketing, recently interviewed HYPEBEAST to discuss Apple Watch bands. Some straps that, together with the spheres, give us “a lot of combinations, within the thousands”, according to executives.

A design and evolution focused on backward compatibility

From the first Apple Watch to the future Apple Watch Series 8, we have had a good number of options at our disposal when choosing a strap for our Apple Watch. The different models and designs are combined with different colors and finishes so that we can wear the strap that best fits our style.

Over time we end up collecting a good amount of straps. Straps that, fortunately, are compatible with new watches, even after resizing thereof. According to Evans Hankey, this backward compatibility is the number one priority of the Apple Watch team.

“From the very first Apple Watch to the current Series 7, the interchangeability of the strap has been a cornerstone of the product. Between the style and color of the strap, the material of the watch case and the watch face you have selected And customized, the system offers an incredible number of potential combinations out of thousands. Every time we’ve refined the design of the Apple Watch, we’ve strived to maintain backward compatibility, which has been no small feat as it has been released. screen has grown over the years. “

“For us, the strap is not about technology at all – each strap expresses our love for materials, craftsmanship and the manufacturing process.”





On what differentiates Apple Watch straps versus third-party watch straps Stan Ng reflects on the support of the former to the functions of the same watch.

“One differentiator is that the innovations we make in watch bands must be compatible with the functionality of the Apple Watch. […] This ensures that the watch is comfortable to wear, not too narrow or too loose, while allowing features such as all-day heart rate tracking, blood oxygen readings, and wrist detection that allow you to use Apple Pay or securely unlock your iPhone without authenticating each time. “

Going into the details of the different straps, Evans describes some of the mainsuch as the Solo Loop, the Braided Solo Loop and the leather strap.

“The Solo Loop is without a doubt the simplest and most ambitious watch strap we have ever made. Possibly for the first time in the history of watchmaking, we have removed all buckles, clasps, and excess material required for sizing.”

“The Braided Solo Loop shares the same fundamental architecture, but this is created by braiding 16,000 strands of recycled polyester yarn around thin silicone yarns and then laser cutting to ensure an exact length for a custom fit.”

“And then the Leather Link is another first of its kind. The leather link is made of handcrafted supple leather with flexible molded magnets embedded within each strap.”

The truth is that, in a device as personal as the Apple Watch, being able to find the appropriate strap is essential. A watch has a great fashion and image component, so being able to choose from such a variety is something we have appreciated since the first Series 0.