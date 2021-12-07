Google Photos announced that it will include a new feature that will allow you to save your photos in a more secure place. Read all the info Here!

A new function of Google Photos allows you to save some of your photos in a more private and secure folder. This feature was already available, but only for devices Pixel 3 and some new cell phones. But now, it seems that it is already available in some cell phones that are not of the line Pixel.

The Locked Folder It is a folder where you can save certain photos that you do not want to be mixed with those in your gallery and that, at the same time, you want to keep hidden. The photos are saved in that folder and to be able to enter you have to enter the password that you assigned or by facial recognition.

To be able to use this function you just have to follow a few simple steps: First, go to your application Google Photos. Then go to library and select Utilities. Once inside this tab, you will see the option to configure your Locked Folder (this if you have the update of the application that was launched on November 29th). And ready! The application will guide you in the steps that follow.

The function appeared in some Samsung like the Galaxy and the Fold3, as well as some of the latest models of Motorola As the G60s. They also confirm that it appeared on the devices Oppo and OnePlus. If you decide to use this function, you have to consider that the photos you put in this folder will not be uploaded to the cloud, so if you decide to delete Google Photos or you lose your cell phone, there is no way to recover all the photos that you have put in this folder.

