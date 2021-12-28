At first, as for example with the iPhone 12, this function could be on or off through the smartphone settings. For a reason that this tool is still unknown today has never been enabled for those who have the recent launch of Apple.

This is a truly useful feature, as it ensures that the voice quality sharper and clearer. However, some Apple users state that this property is not available in the new iPhone 13 of the American company. A problem that is not new at all and that in fact has months waiting to take action on the matter.

Not a few users have shown their complaints about it via Reddit. One of them made a post stating that the iPhone 13 does not have “a front microphone that uses noise cancellation.” Something that is not true, since this device has the same audio inputs than its predecessor.

This seems to indicate that the error is not due to hardware, as also pointed out by other users on the Apple forum. The problem is that they are not able to find the noise cancellation option. A fact that has caused confusion among the owners of the terminal, since they do not know if it has been moved or deleted.

No solution at the moment

Faced with such a mess, a well-known community specialist on the forum tried to help other users with an article he found on Apple’s support page. The publication in question included the method to follow to activate functionality, but the problem is that iPhone 13 users are unable to find it, which under normal circumstances would be activated in the Accessibility section settings.

A consumer known as dagocarlito informed others that Apple is already aware of this ruling. The error has to do with the fact that the launch of the company has never been able to use this tool with iOS 15. It is an issue in which the brand is already working to find a solution as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, there is no approximate date of when it will be fixed.

The complaints about this response by the technology giant have caused quite a stir, as it is a really important failure that is also creating problems when speaking through CarPlay. Furthermore, to make matters worse for users, this dilemma is not new, since its inception dates back to two months ago. The most recent system update is iOS 15.2, while the beta of iOS 15.3 remains active, although the problem continues to persist with both.