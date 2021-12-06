WhatsApp continues to take steps towards become a more secure and private service. It did so with the arrival of end-to-end encryption, later with the encryption of backup copies and, of course, with the arrival of ephemeral messages that disappear after the time that each user decides is appropriate. And the time counts from when the message is sent, it does not depend on whether it is read or not.

Now WhatsApp is moving a little further along that path with new changes to its ephemeral messages, temporary messages as the company officially calls them. Now users can decide that each new chat we open has temporary messages active. That the messages are always deleted. Default. And we also have other noteworthy changes just landed.

Messages that disappear by default

Since the arrival of the messages that disappear to WhatsApp, we had to activate them every time we were going to use them. Now WhatsApp changes the rules and it will allow us to set them by default in the settings. That will mean that every new conversation we open will host messages that disappear without us having to do anything about it. And they will disappear in the time we stipulate.

This time also changes, or rather, what changes are the options. The messages could disappear within 7 days but now WhatsApp activates two new durations. We can make the messages delete themselves after 24 hours or stay in the chat for 90 days and then disappear. In addition, WhatsApp will notify your contacts in each new chat that your deletion settings are predetermined, so that they can know that “it is not something personal with anyone.”

We tell you how to activate temporary messages by default, following the steps indicated by WhatsApp itself:

We open the ‘Setting’ or ‘Settings’ WhatsApp (either on iPhone or Android)

or WhatsApp (either on iPhone or Android) We access’ Bill’ .

. We access’ Privacy’ .

. We access’ Default duration ‘or’ Default message duration ‘ .

‘or’ . We choose the duration among the available options and we accept.

among the available options and we accept. Ready, our messages already disappear by default.

And what if we want a conversation to retain the messages? We will simply change the delete settings for that solo chat, disabling temporary messages for it.