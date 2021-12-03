Another neat # ColorOS12 feature uses the selfie cam to detect if anyone is peering over your shoulder while you use your #OPPO device. If they are, it redacts the text in notifications and replaces it with a generic reminder. Clever! [sponsored] pic.twitter.com/8msbBEx4Lt

The Chinese brand has worked on ways that our personal information stay in the anonymity . On paper, preventing people around us from looking at our phone is a complicated task , since there is no service that is in charge of keeping them at bay as if it happens with the software.

It is not the only measure

That is why OPPO has implemented in the new upgrade of your personalization layer a measure of security against the most ribs. The upcoming arrival of Android 12 means that the various phone brands are working hard to offer a version with as many new features as possible, and ColorOS 12 comes with multiple protection tools.

For this reason, OPPO has decided to integrate a function in the new version of its layer called ‘Anti-peeping notifications’. This is based on a method to prevent anyone from snooping on smartphone notifications.

How does it work

Many will wonder how it is possible, but it really has hardly any mystery. When you receive a notification while your device is locked, your content will be hidden until the terminal detects that only you are watching.

This means that it works in a similar way to facial recognition, then scan your face for when it is necessary to analyze your face and show the information in question.

In the event that the phone detects the picture of another person Besides you, they will hide notifications until only you remain. Without a doubt, it is a very peculiar and effective method to protect our data.

From OPPO they strive vehemently in the defense of privacy. Proof of this are the different preventions that have been carried out around this factor. One of the most popular techniques for this was incorporated into ColorOS 7 focused on providing permissions to applications from third parties.

On more than one occasion we have come across a certain intrusive application that does not stop asking for permissions for any action. Fortunately, the Asian company has a really effective security system that send empty information with the aim of keeping the original data concealed. A sample of the efforts of the firm in this matter.