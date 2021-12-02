Microsoft was the first to unveil the games that will be available in December with the Games With Gold service and now it has been Sony that has revealed which titles will be available for download next month thanks to Playstation plus.

All of them will be available from December 7th and those in charge of closing the year will be four games from the PS4 catalog, including one that also has a version for PS5. In addition, together with all of them, the three PlayStation VR games that were delivered in November will be available for another month, that is, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

Free Games for PS5 and PS4 December 2021

In this Looter-slasher action RPG We will control one of the Valorian knights, warriors who use the legendary armor called Valorplates, whose mission is to save Aperion from the threat of powerful enemies, either alone or with three other players with its cooperative online multiplayer.

However, this special edition only includes Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Tower of Trials game modes, so it will be necessary to purchase the Deluxe Edition to have access to the main campaign and the Fire & Darkness expansion.

On the part of the PlayStation Talents program we have this title with fast-paced arcade racing having to move at full speed through circuits in which there will be no shortage of power-ups and the most convoluted traps that will put our skills to the test with tremendously fast ships.

The villains of the DC universe They are the ones who take center stage in this adventure that has the characteristic sense of humor of LEGO games and in which it will be precisely the bad guys who must protect the Earth after the mysterious disappearance of the Justice League.

An action RPG inspired by the Dark Souls saga for its wild combats that will force us to hit and dodge at the right times Against deadly enemies in a ravaged world.