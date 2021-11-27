Fortnite confirms its next collaboration with Marvel

With Season 8 drawing to a close, Epic Games has unveiled a new collaboration with Marvel at Fortnite, which has received in the game store the Nick Fury skin from SHIELD, the spy master who reunites the Avengers in both the MCU comics and movies. In addition to the character, who will have his own series on Disney +, the store has added the following cosmetics:

Backpacking accessory FIELD backpack (included in the suit)

Director’s Ax Pickaxe

Hang Glider First Strike Infiltration Ship

Unfolded Quinjets Loading Screen (included in bundle with all cosmetics)

It is unknown for how many days Nick Fury’s suit will be available in the Fortnite store. What is known is the date of the final event of chapter 2 of the game. “The end” It will mean the closing of the chapter with an event in which players will face The Queen of the Cube in a battle that will decide the fate of the island through teams capable of standing up to the corruption of El Parallel. The groups will have up to 16 people, it is recommended to enter the game with time, since the queues for the event will be available 30 minutes before its start.

Will Marvel return to star in a season of Fortnite?

For now It is unknown what will be the theme of season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3, although it would be surprising if Marvel returned to take center stage as it did in its day with season 4 of chapter 2. What is known is that one of the next collaborations will be with The Book of Boba Fett, the new series of Star Wars coming to Disney + in December. However, there are still Marvel characters that are not available in the game, so it would not be surprising if future skins end up coming by surprise as Nick Fury has done now.