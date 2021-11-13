Is the GMW Taskman and similar vehicles the most abundant in cities in the coming years? Here’s why we might see this situation.

For a few years, the online commerce market has not stopped growing. As new competitors appear, the experience of buying physical products and services only becomes more efficient. At present, it doesn’t seem strange buy a certain product and receive it after a few hours, right? This is due, above all, to the improvement of the existing process between placing the order and the execution of the delivery order.

Specific platforms and, of course, delivery companies have contributed to this, offering important programs to support all types of projects, regardless of the size of the company that manages sales. This means that more and more people are conceive the purchase of increasingly diverse products. Just a few years ago, who would have imagined that, for example, we could buy fresh produce from the supermarket?

This business model has a problem, the increase in pollution derived from means of transporting these goods. The vast majority of alternatives have combustion engines, which is why they contribute to a greater emission of polluting particles. Can you imagine that there were interesting options to carry out the delivery processes? This is just what the GMW Taskman presents, a kind of tuk-tuk that stands out, above all, for its qualities in the urban environment.

Thanks to simple technology, a battery pack based on a current production system and, of course, the presence of a drawer at the rear, offers a very positive return for companies in charge of parcel delivery. It is also striking for its simplicity when driving it and, how could it be otherwise, for its cost. After all, its equipment level is very rudimentary, since it is focused on transport.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of its technology, why we are faced with a differential model in terms of handling and, above all, to what extent it can carry out the work for which it has been created with the best of successes.

Last mile vehicles, this is the definition that best represents it

These are vehicles that can access practically any urban area without problem. Restrictions in cities are beginning to have a negative effect on these types of services, so it is a good way to protect the quality of service. Well, what can a product of these characteristics offer? Its ability to incorporate cargo into its rear is one of its main differentiations.

The GMW Taskman is an electric rickshaw that is only intended to be driven by a single person. In this particular case, it would be the delivery man himself. Taking into account its main facet of use, its speed limited to 48 km / h seems like enough. This is so due, above all, to the availability of a battery with a reduced size and, above all, to avoid the swing of the merchandise at the beginning of the round of distributions.

As for its set of batteries, it offers a total autonomy close to 177 theoretical kilometers. It is a proposal that is designed to be able to circulate a number of kilometers less than that which would be traveled in global terms. It is designed to drain a large part of your battery every workday. This is so mainly because you only have to wait 3.5 hours to have the maximum possible autonomy.

A proposal designed for the potential delivery of parcels

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, this type of proposal will not stop growing in the market. This is something that is being observed and, taking into account the cost savings that it represents for companies, it seems logical to think that your success is practically guaranteed in the medium and long term. Even so, a study will have to be carried out prior to the purchase to see if it is a differential proposal.

Taking a look at its level of equipment, it can be guaranteed that we are facing a very simple variant in terms of maintenance. After all, it offers a technology based on traditional mechanical aspects, which can have easy and cheap spare parts in the market. It is, therefore, a variant that will not involve a great future financial effort for delivery companies.

And you, do you think this type of proposal will be successful in the coming years? The electric rickshaw, certainly, It is not new. However, it does offer differential performance now. All this is possible due, above all, to the existing improvement in terms of batteries.

