give internet and charge to smartphones

Currently, the availability of a WiFi network for events is a challenge, but also a door for new market opportunities. Users attending an event expect fast internet access; However, it is difficult to find the strategy of marketing in massive events. At the beginning of the F1, the mexican unicorn, Kavak, proved to be at the forefront of marketing and win the best sponsorship by providing attendees with a charging center and a point of contact with the internet.

The importance of WiFi for events

As an event organizer or sponsor, you must take into account the communication needs of attendees or consumers, among them is WiFi.

F1 attendees will have their own devices and will seek strong connections to communicate with family, friends who are within the event or with the sponsors themselves in their different activities.

In this last point lies the importance of providing a space with a charging center and WiFi experience, since it is possible to have a direct connection with customers and they will be provided with a better experience.

Benefits for Formula 1 and for Kavak

People are used to being connected to the internet throughout the day and it is part of our new communication consumption habits to check email or to access social networks and share with others what we are doing at the moment.

The benefits as a sponsor that Kavak has of being a meeting point of communication with the attendees, extend to F1, since they will be connected to social networks during the development of the same and this will make them share photos and related content, and in marketingThis is a great strategy, as F1 will have a greater impact, even for people who are not present. In itself, it is a free advertising campaign for the event organizers.

In the case of the Kavak charging center, you only have to ask for your WiFi password; however, on other occasions there has been an opportunity for brands to collect information from attendees with prior registration, which may lead to future personalized campaigns.

A great success of marketing for the mexican unicorn

Let us remember that Kavak has placed itself in the status of unicorn in Mexico, a name given to companies whose valuation exceeds 1,000 million dollars.

Focused on the automotive sector, at an elite automotive sporting event, she could not forget to emphasize her strategy focused on the user experience. In that sense, its differentiated value proposition as a sponsor was based on providing a primary communication need to attendees: charging centers and WiFi.

And it is that offering free internet access is not only a plus for those who attend F1, but it represents a series of extended benefits for both brands and organizers, which ranges from generating a better experience for their attendees and in the inevitable impact on the event brand.

See more: