2021 did not start well for Gina Carano. Not for Disney, known for keeping a low profile and politically correct speech. The actress, who played one of the most beloved characters in The Mandalorian –One of the most notorious successes of Disney + and Star Wars–, he opened the debate on the networks with an anti-Semitic comment. Immediately after, you are burned under the #FireGinaCarano hashtag. A few days later, Disney made the decision to fire Carano abruptly and still without having an answer for the future of the character of its star series.

Since then, Gina Carano – already out of The Mandolorian– has continued to occupy the center of controversy. Free from Disney, Carano has not been shy about talking about denial and anti-vaccine issues. The last of them was to affirm that Australia committed crimes against humanity by requesting mandatory vaccinations of its population. As a result, his tweets have been plagued with notices by the social network regarding erroneous and false information.

Now, Gina Carano has returned to her old ways with a subtle tweet which, however, goes much further than it appears. The actress recommends reading a book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The title, very popular among conspiracy and denial circles, was in the top sellers of Amazon a few weeks ago. It was even listed as a Bestseller by Wall street journal. But soon, the title recommended by Gina Carano was highly discredited by scientists. They considered Kennedy’s ideas to be based on wrong facts and unfounded conspiracies. But the fuse had already been lit and the denialist nuclei accepted it as their Bible.

One of the strengths that Kennedy defends in his book is precisely because he denies the effect of vaccines. It affirms that these are unnecessary and that they cause more deaths than those saved. Gina Carano, a well-known anti-vaccine denier, supports the writer by recommending reading. Also because of the criticism that Kennedy makes of the pharmaceutical companies themselves. Affirmed the author that “pharmaceutical companies dominate governments and subvert our democracy“The criticism of Dr. Fauci, medical adviser to the presidency of the United States, points to a public health control with a false pandemic” murdering thousands of people “to benefit their personal political interests.