Unless you only have a Switch Lite, a television is a big factor, not just for video games, but for any form of entertainment. Thus, the holiday season is perfect to buy one for yourself, or give one to someone. Thus, here we present the list of televisions that you can buy.

Hisense 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV LED 65-inch – Currently at $ 31,413 pesos.

Get ready to enjoy the power of 4K Ultra HD with this model, which is compatible with Android.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

8123zsxjvyL._AC_SL1500_

Hisense 43 ″ H5500G Android TV with Voice Control – Currently at $ 7,481 pesos.

If you need a TV, but do not want to spend so much money, it is still a very good option.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

91HOGqn6k9L._AC_SL1500_

VIZIO Smart TV 40 ″ Series D – Currently at $ 5,799 pesos.

Similar to the previous model, the most attractive thing is its extremely accessible price.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

81birKu + MpL._AC_SL1500_

Sony BRAVIA 43 ″ screen – Currently at $ 13.99 pesos.

If the power of 4K is not enough, the HDR and the LED is something that will undoubtedly convince you.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

71gm3g7YGrL._AC_SL1500_

Sony BRAVIA 55 ″ display – Currently at $ 19,284.

While it is true that the only difference between this and the previous model is the inches, this is a substantial change.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

71MlCdaIfrL._AC_SL1500_

Sony 65 ″ – 4K HDR – X1 4K HDR – Currently at $ 30,774 pesos.

More inches means there is more space to enjoy games, series and movies.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

71mDnvd3VFL._AC_SL1500_

LG 65 ″ 4K Smart TV LED screen – Currently at $ 15,975 pesos.

If you are not a fan of Sony, LG always offers quality products, and this TV is no exception.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

91k4cUEKM9S._AC_SL1500_

LG 43 ″ FHD Smart TV LED screen – Currently at $ 8,799 pesos.

Read:  Free games for the weekend with Super Mario Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4 and 30 other offers and discounts that you should take advantage of

Don’t worry about 4K, and focus only on protecting your wallet.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

61kQI + YJtTS._AC_SL1000_

LG 50 ″ 4K Smart TV – Currently at $ 11,419 pesos.

A middle ground between the previous models. Nothing like enjoying 4K Ultra HD, and saving money in the process.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

A1-2 × 4 + yziL._AC_SL1500_

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 43 ″ TV – Currently at $ 12,996 pesos.

Thanks to this model, you will never have to suffer again for not enjoying the full potential of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

71YlCIAhj6L._AC_SL1280_

Via: Amazon