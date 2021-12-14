Unless you only have a Switch Lite, a television is a big factor, not just for video games, but for any form of entertainment. Thus, the holiday season is perfect to buy one for yourself, or give one to someone. Thus, here we present the list of televisions that you can buy.

Hisense 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV LED 65-inch – Currently at $ 31,413 pesos.

Get ready to enjoy the power of 4K Ultra HD with this model, which is compatible with Android.

Hisense 43 ″ H5500G Android TV with Voice Control – Currently at $ 7,481 pesos.

If you need a TV, but do not want to spend so much money, it is still a very good option.

VIZIO Smart TV 40 ″ Series D – Currently at $ 5,799 pesos.

Similar to the previous model, the most attractive thing is its extremely accessible price.

Sony BRAVIA 43 ″ screen – Currently at $ 13.99 pesos.

If the power of 4K is not enough, the HDR and the LED is something that will undoubtedly convince you.

Sony BRAVIA 55 ″ display – Currently at $ 19,284.

While it is true that the only difference between this and the previous model is the inches, this is a substantial change.

Sony 65 ″ – 4K HDR – X1 4K HDR – Currently at $ 30,774 pesos.

More inches means there is more space to enjoy games, series and movies.

LG 65 ″ 4K Smart TV LED screen – Currently at $ 15,975 pesos.

If you are not a fan of Sony, LG always offers quality products, and this TV is no exception.

LG 43 ″ FHD Smart TV LED screen – Currently at $ 8,799 pesos.

Don’t worry about 4K, and focus only on protecting your wallet.

LG 50 ″ 4K Smart TV – Currently at $ 11,419 pesos.

A middle ground between the previous models. Nothing like enjoying 4K Ultra HD, and saving money in the process.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 43 ″ TV – Currently at $ 12,996 pesos.

Thanks to this model, you will never have to suffer again for not enjoying the full potential of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Via: Amazon