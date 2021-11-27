If Black Friday hasn’t brought you the sales you wanted, the feeling of emptiness can be important. Supply problems have led to a shortage of sales on many products, and although there have been some interesting offers, in general we have found very average prices. If you have been left with the desire to buy something, right now you have the opportunity to get hold of the best Star Wars toy ever made, the animatronic Grogu, for 49 euros in Amazon.

We all fell in love with the popular little character who accompanied the Mandalorian through the two triumphant seasons that gave Star Wars a new look. The funny baby yoda ears, and his gestures more like a baby than a Star Wars character sensitive to the Force, would conquer the coldest hearts.

SERIES INSPIRED SOUNDS: Touch the top of the head from The Child Animatronic Edition

ANIMATED TOY: The toy features motorized movements, including head-to-head

Last updated on 2021-11-26. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

And that is precisely what made this doll so popular when it came out. The denomination ‘animatronic’ comes just from the motorized and variable movements of your ears, eyes, and mouth, which give a deeply realistic feel to our little green’s reactions.

With each touch of the head, the doll is able to react and make different movements, including the use of Force. In the purest Nenuco baby style, his eyes will close when you lay him down to rest. Even the little one comes with the pendant with the symbol of the Mandalorians.

Children will love this toy, but for those of us who are older it is even better. You will hardly find a more realistic and animated Star Wars figure. And right now you can get it at an affordable price. For a long time the toy was out of stock, and last year around this time it was literally impossible to find it.

Right now you can buy for less than 50 euros on Amazon, and it’s a great time to shake off the bad taste of Black Friday, and add one more collector’s item to your shelf.

