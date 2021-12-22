The creators of the quirky Get Even returned a few months ago with Chernobylite, a survival horror action, adventure and RPG touches that takes us to the apocalyptic Chernobyl zone. After arriving on consoles a couple of months after its launch on PC, The Farm 51 has finally been able to focus on bringing new content to fans of its game. In that sense, today we have learned that the Ghost Town DLC Comes to Chernobylite for Free. Below you can see a video with some of the news that this second update of the Polish company title incorporates.

“Hi all! The latest free content update, Ghost Town, is here available on Steam. Explore the Pripyat residential area today. Will you survive the horrors that await you? Additionally, the Deadly Frost skin pack and game soundtrack are now available on Steam as well. All content is free for users Early access”, Points out The Farm 51 in the description of the video that you can find just above these lines.

Chernobylite analysis

For now, the Polish studio has not commented on details about when Ghost Town and all the content of this update will arrive at console versions Chernobylite, but we will stay tuned to let you know as soon as the information is known. Meanwhile, the creators of Get Even continue to work on the next-gen versions of Chernobylite, which should arrive in the coming months to offer a more appropriate experience for the current times and with improvements in all areas that will be appreciated by both fans of the game and newcomers.