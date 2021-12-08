The quality and duration of sleep greatly influences the health of the body. Thus, a recent study indicates that getting too little sleep each night impairs blood glucose control and can increase the risk of disease.

Insufficient rest and worse glycemic control

According to a recently published research with more than 950 healthy adults evaluated for two weeks the relationship between sleep variables and postprandial glycemic control after breakfast the next day.

The results show that adequate sleep each night is associated with lower glucose levels in blood after ingestion of food, regardless of the quality of it.

On the contrary, a insufficient or late sleep, that is, going to bed beyond the usual time that we go to bed, is significantly associated with higher postprandial glucose. Or what is the same, after eating breakfast the next day, blood glucose rises significantly.

Altering a person’s usual sleep pattern is associated with poorer glycemic control, all of which can lead to metabolic alterations that cause, among other things, insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, in the long term.

Likewise, high blood glucose levels after food intake with the consequent release of insulin, can promote the accumulation of fats in the body and promote overweight as well as obesity.

For all this, we must give importance to the quality and duration of sleep each night, trying to establish adequate rest patterns and respect them over time in order to improve blood glucose control at a metabolic level.

Image | iStock