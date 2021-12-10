The calendar is discounting the time for Christmas, there are almost just two weeks left to open the gifts and find out if they brought you that mobile or accessory that you needed. Don’t you want to draw lots? Well our Hunting Bargains today Friday makes it very easy and affordable.

We have found a good collection of deals on smartphones, tablets, watches and even smart speakersDiscounts are important, especially if you take into account possible Christmas stockouts. So don’t risk it and ask for your gift or that of those you care about as soon as possible: you will save a lot of money and you will have it on time.

Mobiles on offer

POCO X3 Pro . It has been cheaper, but it is still a great price now: it is on eBay at 218 euros for the 8/256 GB model. The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is one of the phones with the best ratio / cost of 2021: if you agencies you will get a Snapdragon 860, 6.67-inch FHD + screen, quad rear camera and 5,160 mAh battery.

. It has been cheaper, but it is still a great price now: it is on eBay at 218 euros for the 8/256 GB model. The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is one of the phones with the best ratio / cost of 2021: if you agencies you will get a Snapdragon 860, 6.67-inch FHD + screen, quad rear camera and 5,160 mAh battery. Xiaomi Pad 5 . The latest Xiaomi tablet is on sale for its 6/128 GB version: you have it on eBay for 349 euros if you apply the “XIAOMIES20” coupon. It is an excellent price for the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet that offers an 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 860, four speakers and much more.

. The latest Xiaomi tablet is on sale for its 6/128 GB version: you have it on eBay for 349 euros if you apply the “XIAOMIES20” coupon. It is an excellent price for the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet that offers an 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 860, four speakers and much more. Xiaomi 11T. Great phone for what it costs on eBay its global version: it is 399 euros if you apply the coupon “XIAOMIES20”. For that price you get a whole Xiaomi 11T with what you need to get the best Android experience. It is a complete, powerful mobile, offers a set of high-level cameras and autonomy is at the height.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES Version)

Realme gt . Excellent price on Amazon France for the Realme GT, a mobile that includes a Snapdragon 888 as the heart of the warrior: you can buy it for only 369 euros for the 8/128 GB version. If you prefer to buy it in Amazon Spain, you also have it very discounted, although for the 12/256 GB version: it is at 479 euros.

. Excellent price on Amazon France for the Realme GT, a mobile that includes a Snapdragon 888 as the heart of the warrior: you can buy it for only 369 euros for the 8/128 GB version. If you prefer to buy it in Amazon Spain, you also have it very discounted, although for the 12/256 GB version: it is at 479 euros. Realme X50 Pro . One of the most powerful mobiles of 2020 remains fit enough to continue recommending it, especially at the price it has on Amazon: you can buy the Realme X50 Pro for 393.25 euros and at its highest level, with 12/256 GB. Maximum performance that is summarized in a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, 4,200 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, quad rear camera and many more specifications.

. One of the most powerful mobiles of 2020 remains fit enough to continue recommending it, especially at the price it has on Amazon: you can buy the Realme X50 Pro for 393.25 euros and at its highest level, with 12/256 GB. Maximum performance that is summarized in a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, 4,200 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, quad rear camera and many more specifications. Realme Pad . It has not been on the market for too long and you can already catch it at a discount: the Realme Pad has a very juicy price on Amazon, 196.80 euros. It has a 10.4-inch, 4/64 GB screen, 7,100 mAh battery and much more.

. It has not been on the market for too long and you can already catch it at a discount: the Realme Pad has a very juicy price on Amazon, 196.80 euros. It has a 10.4-inch, 4/64 GB screen, 7,100 mAh battery and much more. iPhone 13 Mini . Red color for this model (Product) Red and with all the power of the Apple A15 Bionic: the iPhone 13 Mini is reduced to 769 euros at Amazon. With a 5.4-inch screen, it includes excellent photographic capture thanks to its double rear camera and with all the iOS experience in a compact size.

. Red color for this model (Product) Red and with all the power of the Apple A15 Bionic: the iPhone 13 Mini is reduced to 769 euros at Amazon. With a 5.4-inch screen, it includes excellent photographic capture thanks to its double rear camera and with all the iOS experience in a compact size. ‌OPPO Reno 4Z 5G. Affordable range price for a true mid-range: the OPPO Reno 4Z 5G is a good recommendation if you want to have up to 5G. For the 259 euros it costs on Amazon, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 800, a 6.57-inch screen, 8/128 GB and a quad rear camera.

Reduced accessories

Huawei Watch 3. Good price for one of the best smartwatches of the brand: you have the Huawei Watch 3 in MediaMarkt for 304.99 euros. With HarmonyOS, it includes mobile connectivity, offers a complete sports and activity log, is very attractive and even measures skin temperature.

HUAWEI Watch 3 Active (46mm) – Smartwatch Black

Fitbit Activity Watches & Tracks . Amazon has downgraded much of Fitbit’s collection of “wearables.” You have the Fitbit Versa 2 for 109 euros, the Fitbit Versa 3 for 159 euros, the Fitbit Sense for 229.95 euros, the Fitbit Inspire 2 for 59.95 euros and the Fitbit Charge 4 for 109 euros.

. Amazon has downgraded much of Fitbit’s collection of “wearables.” You have the Fitbit Versa 2 for 109 euros, the Fitbit Versa 3 for 159 euros, the Fitbit Sense for 229.95 euros, the Fitbit Inspire 2 for 59.95 euros and the Fitbit Charge 4 for 109 euros. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick . This Android TV of the brand is very compact since it has the approximate size of a Google Chromecast. Even so, it offers access to endless streaming applications directly on the TV, also to the control of Google Assistant from the remote control. You have it on eBay for 32.79 euros on eBay if you use the coupon ‘XIAOMIES20’.

. This Android TV of the brand is very compact since it has the approximate size of a Google Chromecast. Even so, it offers access to endless streaming applications directly on the TV, also to the control of Google Assistant from the remote control. You have it on eBay for 32.79 euros on eBay if you use the coupon ‘XIAOMIES20’. Amazon Echo Speakers and Displays. Some Amazon smart devices are on a super sale: you can get the third generation Echo Dot for 19.99 euros, the fourth generation Echo for 69.99 euros, the second generation Echo Show for 54.99 euros, the Echo Show 8 first generation at 79.99 euros and the Echo Flex for 14.99 euros.

More offers

If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Xataka Android, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.