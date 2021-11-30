Do you know those moments when you discover a new product and immediately, even without trying it, you know that it is going to be a bombshell? Well, that is what I think of Germinal’s latest release who comes willing to give a lot to talk about and sneak into many toiletry bags. Little word.

I am talking about Germinal Immediate Action Radiance which is a cream for daily use, recommended for all types of mature skin that, in addition, has the exclusive technology of the Double Flash Effect of the mythical and wonderful ampoules of the brand that firm, tighten and illuminate instantly and with a long-lasting effect.

It contains an exclusive formulation with which, according to what it tells us, that not only provides a radiant appearance and a tightening effect at the moment, but also one provides great hydration, acting as an anti-pollution shield and having SPF 30, light texture and easy absorption, without forgetting that it activates aquaporins by improving water circulation in the skin.





Germinal – Immediate Action Double Flash Effect, 5 units x 1.5ml

It is a whole evolution of the Double Effect ampoules since it is indicated for all those who do not want to remain in the momentary effect they provide, but want them to last much longer. That is to say, it is ideal for those who seek a great contribution of luminosity and a good face on a daily basis, as well as protection against external agents, without forgetting the instantly visible result of firmer and more radiant skin and every day.

Among the ingredients we find the Marula Oil which is capable of repairing the lipid barrier, with great moisturizing, softening and antioxidant properties. It also contains hyaluronic acid, as well as a seaweed mixture rich in vitamins and minerals; yeast extract that nourishes the skin thanks to the contribution of B vitamins; Amamelis extract which has an astringent effect and helps to rebalance hydrolipidic maintenance; as well as ginseng extract that improves the elasticity of the skin and slows aging, toning the epidermis, limiting the appearance of wrinkles; and hyperricum extract that increases the firmness of the skin and provides that immediate tightener.





The result, day by day, is firmer, brighter and more beautiful skin, which fights the trace of fatigue on the skin and is undoubtedly destined to become a new best seller Of the brand.

Come on, a whole signing that will come to us with pearls for Christmas, not only to give away, but to enjoy and we find it for sale in pharmacies and parapharmacies Its price is about 36 euros but we can find it with prices from 28.82 euros.

Photos | Jared