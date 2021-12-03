With the days of celebration getting closer and closer, our looks for the holidays should be ready to surprise locals and strangers when it’s time to toast or listen to the twelve chimes, therefore, one of the best options to wear this season is that of elegance, and nothing better than Ted Baker’s festive proposal that makes the color black the entire protagonist of unique pieces.

Betting on the uniform tone from head to toe, Ted Baker’s proposal for the festive season is based on abstract prints, simplicity and a lot of elegance with which we will conquer at dinners this season.





For a super formal and effortless look, we found this high neck sweater and blazer in black flannel, a combination of textures with which it is not necessary to think too much to go on a label.

You find the sweater available for 115 euros.

Basic Turtleneck Sweater





And to break the monotony of color, we found an ideal balance with white in this abstract print shirt with a flower as a fascinating visual element, which makes us do without the tie on holidays.

You find it available for 130 euros.

Photo Print Shirt





As for the more traditional touches for the festive look, we find ourselves in this slim fit satin lapel two-piece tuxedo that we love for its simplicity, in addition, accompanied by the infallible bow tie, we come across a style to succeed.

The tuxedo jacket is available for 155 euros.

Black Slim Fit Tuxedo Jacket Read: If you need extra motivation to go back to the gym, the new Kappa x Tezenis collection could be the (real) solution

Images | Ted baker

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.