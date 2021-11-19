Genesis Electrified GV70. This is the name of the new electric SUV of the Korean luxury brand, which has been presented at the 2021 Guangzhou Motor Show. A new model based on the combustion engine that, for now, will be marketed in South Korea. Two electric motors, all-wheel drive and loaded with equipment.

The luxury brand of the Hyundai group has presented a new electric SUV -the second- taking advantage of the fact that the Guangzhou 2021 Motor Show has decided to open its doors until the end of this month of November. The new Genesis Electrified GV70 it is already a reality after a long period of testing, and an advance issued just a few days ago.

Based on the combustion GV70, aesthetically it does not present great differences with the starting model, but all the specific features remain intact. The GV70 Electrified is distinguished only by a pair of details shared with the luxury electric saloon, the G80 Electrified: the slim grille positioned in the center of the rear bumper, the absence of exhausts and trim strips and the new closed front grille, reproducing the characteristic ridge pattern, also housing the charging port battery.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 maintains its sleek and sporty design despite being electric

Pro inside there are also no draft changes, preserving the minimalist dashboard of the combustion model, although the dashboard lining is presented in a new specific combination of the Electrified GV70 that has a lot to do with the purity and maximum sustainability it offers: a baptized interior as “Glacier White.” The only modification is a greater space than the combustion model in the rear seats, a consequence of having lowered the central tunnel a few millimeters.

The Koreans at Genesis have announced a single mechanical version for the new electric GV70. In principle, equipped with two electric motors and all-wheel drive that develop a maximum power of 160 kW, a figure equivalent to 217 hp, with more than sufficient benefits detailed below. The system has a «Boost» function that can very generously increase the power and torque for a few seconds, as well as having a powerful battery that powers the system offering a maximum autonomy of up to 500 kilometers.

ND: Data not available / Performance only for South Korean model

The rear of the Genesis Electrified GV70 presents a sophisticated style

Powerful sales pitch, as well as the advantages in the charging system of this new GV70 Electrified that will allow it to seriously distance itself from its competition. And it is that, despite being a traditional combustion platform adapted for the electric, the Koreans have been able to install an on-board charger capable of withstanding a power of 350 kW, so up to 80% of the battery can be recharged in less than 20 minutes. A system that also offers the «V2L» equipment that can charge or supply electrical current to electrical devices.

South Koreans want to take the cat to the water with this model that, in principle, it will be sold in South Korea from 2022, so the equipment has sophisticated solutions. For example, an electronic suspension that adapts the settings based on information from the front camera and data from the navigation system. Among others, the intelligent regenerative braking, a function that depends on the driving style, the navigation data in real time and road conditions.

The Genesis GV70 Electrified can also be driven with a single pedal, the accelerator pedal, in addition to one or both electric motors, which means having rear or integral traction. This function is completely automatic, and in which the driver does not intervene, as it is based on an operating strategy that considers the speed and driving mode to decide whether to connect or disconnect one of the electric motors, and thus reduce battery power consumption.