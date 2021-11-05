Gael García Bernal would be Werewolf by Night for Marvel Studios

Mexican talent continues to join the ranks of Marvel Studios, with the arrival of Gael García Bernal as Werewolf by Night

The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not rest in the development of its more than 30 projects for film and television, and one of them is a Halloween special where Werewolf by Night will be presented, and Gael García Bernal could become the lycanthrope of La Casa de the ideas.

According to the site The Wrap, Gael García Bernal would have signed with Marvelk Studios to play Jake Gomez, the second incarnation of Werewolf by Night, a creature that has inhabited the Marvel Universe since the 1970s.

García is one of the actors whose career is one of the most important in Mexican and international cinema, debuting in 1992 in the Televisa production El Abuelo y Yo, and standing out in productions such as Amores Perros, Babel, Y tu Mamá tambien, Rudo y Cheesy, Motorcycle Diaries, Neruda, No, Coco and recently Viejos.

The Guadalajara native has already won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2015 for the television series Mozart in the Jungle. García Bernal would join a Mexican cast that has participated in Marvel Studios series and movies such as Salma Hayek, Tony Dalton and Tenoch Huerta.

Werewolf by Night, the character that Gael García Bernal would play

Werewolf by Night was created by Roy Tomas and Gerry Conway and first appeared in the pages of Marvel Spotlight # 2 (September, 1972). Jake Russell is a man who on the full moon changes his human form to that of a lycanthrope, derived of a legendary curse related to Dracula.

Marvel’s lycanthrope, Werewolf by Night, is connected to the Darkhold, the cursed book that we learned about in the final episode of WandaVision within the MCU, and in the pages of Werewolf by Night # 32 the debut of Moon Knight was presented, who in 2022 will star in his solo series in the MCU.

Among Werewolf by Night’s powers are superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, and senses, as well as sharp fangs and claws.

For Marvel Studios Werewolf by Night would be presented in a Halloween special, whose production would start in 2022, the year in which Moon Knight will be released. And there is no doubt that Werewolf by Night will cross paths with Blade, a character to be played by Mahershala Ali.

Possibly this information will be confirmed on November 12, 2021, when the Marvel Studios projects for digital platforms are presented.

Source: The Wrap

