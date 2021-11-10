The last blows of the current generation of the BMW 7 Series come with a proposal of the most radical so far presented by external preparers, highlighting that of G-Power. An expert in the models of the Bavarian brand with its exclusive Hurricanes, but in the luxury saloon it has remained in a more discreet position. On the outside, because under the hood it’s a real beast.

The Bavarians have never succumbed to the sports strategy of the competitors when it comes to giving an answer with the BMW 7 Series as the protagonist. Versions retouched by M Performance yes, but nothing more radical, because for the Munich brand its flagship itself is at odds with the highest performance, incompatible with a representative saloon where maximum comfort and luxury come together in a single quality.

Those of G-Power understand it but do not share it, in view of their latest creation. The coach, a perfect connoisseur of BMW models, understands that the aggressive level of the «Hurricane» cannot be reached on an aesthetic level, but on a dynamic and performance level with the necessary adjustments it can perfectly go through a creation from the BMW M workshops. And it is that the German tuning specialists have done their bit for a unique configuration that makes a perfect display of a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

G-Power prints a dose of extra sportiness on the rear of the BMW 7 Series

The G-Power BMW 7 Series does not miss an M7

Of course, the image is more sporty, with new front and rear bumpers that give it a more radical look. The front features large air intakes featuring a black painted honeycomb inner mesh and they have been highlighted by some decorative chrome appliqués. The more sculpted rear integrates the exhaust trims in one piece in glossy black, very much in tune with optional equipment available in the M Genuine Accessories catalog.

Only the Forged alloy wheels are specific, 21-inch diameter mounted on very low-profile tires and with a five double star spoke design, typical of the Hurricane. Inside, the most prominent feature is the new setting on the scale of the maximum speed of the car. Digital instrument cluster, sporting the 330 km / h badge as a stop. An idea of ​​what the G-Power 7 Series can achieve.

And perfectly, because its specialists have been based on the 750i. Under the hood, the powerful 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine that develops a maximum output of 530 hp as standard – and a maximum torque of 750 Nm – sets a new level thanks to the engine control unit «Performance Software GP-670 ». A system that provides no less than 140 hp to reach 670 hp and 900 Nm, and that can be completed with a sports exhaust system. All a luxury sports saloon that will not need more than 4 seconds to reach 100 km / h, a time that G-Power have not even announced.