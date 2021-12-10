from "smoking stone" to "las Chivas"

Searches related to “Carmen Salinas” have skyrocketed in Google after it became known about the death of the Mexican actress and producer.

A month after being hospitalized in an emergency, Camelita died on December 9, at night, when she was 82 years old.

One of the strangest searches that Google Trends statistics show is “Carmen Salinas smoking stone.” That’s right, it grew more than 5,000 percent.

This is a video in which Carmen Salinas, in the role of “Petra” during the movie “Victorio”, uses drugs. Of course, Carmelita was not taking drugs, but was acting like a drug addict.

In the film, released in 2011 by director Alex Noppel, Salinas is seen with a can and a lighter, items used to smoke stone, when she is interrupted by knocks on the door.

Along with Salinas (in the role of Petra), Roberto Sosa, Luis Fernando Peña, Manuel Ojeda, Guillermo Quintanilla and Leticia Valenzuela also performed.

Along with the growth of searches for Carmen Salinas on Google, related words increased in the last hour such as Adrian Uribe (+ 2,450%), Juan Osorio (+ 2,200%), Chavelo (+ 2,100%), “fallese carmen salinas” ( + 1,950%) (Yes, “fail” with “s”!), “Carmen salinas’s grandchildren” (+ 1,900%), “Carmen Salinas dies” and Carmelita Gonzalez (+ 1,750%).

How Carmen Salinas became the Chivas de Guadalajara

One of the most sought after anecdotes on the Internet is the one in which the one born in Torreón, Coahuila, tells of her fondness for the Chivas del Guadalajara.

In an interview for TUDN, the actress was with Enrique El Perro Bermúdez and explained how her love for the team was born.

The journalist questioned Salinas about his decision to be from Las Chivas, when, having lived in Jalisco, he could have chosen Atlas.

The actress answered him like this: “I lived with my husband in Sector Libertad, municipality of Guadalajara. Pedro (Plascencia, her husband) was watching an Atlas and Guadalajara game. I wanted to say something to him and he replied: ‘now don’t bother me, my team is playing’. He never spoke to me that way, I asked him who was playing and he replied that it was Chivas and Margaritas. I got so angry that I told him I wish the Chivas would win and from that day on I have never lost a game again ”.

Carmen Salinas dies and the video of the actress dancing Bomba on Instagram goes viral again.