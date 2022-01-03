The tender commercial for Oxxo and Sabritas made by their youngest client

The loyalty that a brand can earn from its consumers is very important and this is due to the good third it provides to each of them. In the social network Twitter circulates a video of a sweet commercial made sporadically by what seems to be undoubtedly the youngest loyal client of Oxxo and the Sabritas brand.

The publication uploaded to the account on the digital platform of @HectorPenaRios, shows the recording of what is an improvised commercial by a little girl of about five years old that in a tender way promotes a bag of Tostitos from the Sabritas brand and the Mexican store Oxxo.

“I craved some Tostitos and I bought them at the Oxxo and remember, friends, Oxxo is just around the corner of his life,” says the little girl with a smile on her face.

The user @HectorPenaRios shared the video accompanied by “I lent Micaela my phone for a while and she did a commercial to @Papas_Sabritas and @Tiendas_OXXO”.

I lent my phone to Micaela for a while and she did a commercial to @Sabritas potatoes Y @OXXO_Stores 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k3BRDV9MGA – Héctor Peña (@HectorPenaRios) December 31, 2021

This post caused tenderness among several netizens who responded the recording of the young man qualifying the video as “the best commercial”.

“The best commercial! I already wanted to go to the Oxxo for some Tostitos ”, says an Internet user.

It is normal to see these types of publications on social networks, since they are the preferred means of consumers of various brands to thank and show that they are loyal followers.

Consumer loyalty to brands

A study “Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2011” conducted by Forbes magazine, showed that the brands that enjoy the most loyalty are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives.

That is why many of them, in the world of commerce, strive to gain the loyalty of their customers with promotions, products or campaigns that help them to involve more customers every day.

When we talk about brand loyalty or brand loyalty we can define it from a marketing point of view, such as the repeated purchase of a product or service as a result of the perceived value, trust and the bond generated between the client-company.

In this sense, specialists assure that depending on the degree of satisfaction in relation to your products and the added value that you contribute to their consumer experiences, your customers will become ambassadors for your brand or will jump from one company to another with total ease.

Likewise, many specialists in the field assure that the secret for the public to love a brand lies in constantly adding value in each of the key areas of the business.

While brand loyalty is good for businesses, it improves customer retention, strengthens marketing efforts, increases recurring revenue, and can provide a company with greater resilience in the face of increased competition.

