

Nov 19, 2021 at 09:31 CET



Argentina is living one of its best times. After winning the Copa América on July 11 against Brazil, Scaloni’s team does not stop reaping good results. Precisely against Brazil, he got the ticket to be in Qatar 2022 on the last day of the South American qualifying phase.

The albiceleste has not lost an official match since July 3, 2019, when Brazil removed it from the final of the Copa América 2019, which was played in Brazil.

In the 26 consecutive games that the albiceleste has played without losing there is a common denominator in all of them, the presence of Rodrigo De Paul. The Atlético de Madrid player has participated in every game since his team’s last defeat, and is only five games away from the best record of an Argentine player without losing with his team. Óscar Ruggeri with 31 games in a row without losing Between February 1991 and August 1993, see how De Paul is a few games away from snatching the record.

Qualified for Qatar along with Brazil

The South American qualifiers are coming to an end and tickets to be in the World Cup are becoming more and more expensive. Brazil and Argentina already have their ticket insured, despite having their match pending, the two teams have shown their power against the others.

Currently Ecuador and Colombia occupy the other two direct access sites, and it is the selection of Peru that would go to the repechage. Chile and Uruguay would be left out right now, two historical teams that with four days remaining to finish the qualifying phase are seen with water up to their necks.