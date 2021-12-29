France - November 2021: THE PLAN of Alpine in sales works

Sales in France continue their downward trend, albeit very slightly. With 121,995 units registered, the decrease is 3.2% in a month in which Alpine has sold more A110s than Alfa Romeo, Stelvio and Giulia.

The balance for 2021 continues to be positive within the French registration market. In the 11 months of this year, a total of 1,500,886 have been enrolled, the increase is 2.5% compared to the same period last year.

If we take into account the distribution of registrations by group, the distribution remains 23.7% in the hands of the Renault group, 34% in the hands of the Stellantis Group and finally the remaining 42.3% in the hands of the rest of the groups. You already know that if instead of taking into account the Renault Group we had the sales of the alliance of Renault-Nissan and Mitsubishi, the deal would be different.

For the first time in several years, 208 will once again lead the annual ranking.

Among the top 25 positions, it should be noted that the top 13 positions are occupied by models of brands with blood or French allies. Greetings to the Fiat 500 within the Stellantis group. Behind them we find a Toyota Yaris that continues to remain strong followed closely by the Tesla Model 3 that has risen several positions in November to 15th place.

The Renault Clio manages to be the best-selling car, but it is not enough to help the diamond brand overcome Peugeot’s streak that remains the best-selling brand in November and in 2021. Even with the success of the Arkana, they can’t beat the lion mark.

Finally, Kia achieves a great month of November climbing positions compared to October and Tesla manages to sell more cars so far this year than Volvo or DS, a clear sign of the change in trend within the current market that goes directly to electrification.

The current generation of the Kia Niro is doing very well in sales and we will soon see the new one in full operation.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars are:

RANKING NOV 2021 MODEL SALES NOV 2021 SALES 2021 (JAN-NOV) RANKING 2021 (JAN-NOV) one Renault clio 6,948 75,925 two two Peugeot 2008 6,864 68,594 3 3 Peugeot 208 6,675 78,036 one 4 Citroën C3 5,720 60,353 5 5 Dacia sandero 5,140 67,778 4 6 Dacia duster 2,631 27,729 9 7 Peugeot 3008 2,625 46,424 7 8 Citroën C3 Aircross 2,541 23,714 12 9 Renault arkana 2,529 15,073 24 10 Renault megane 2,325 26,086 eleven eleven Renault zoe 2,189 20,041 17 12 Renault Captur 1,953 48,272 6 13 Fiat 500 1,928 22,813 13 14 Toyota yaris 1,586 31,158 8 fifteen Tesla Model 3 1,500 20,952 fifteen 16 Citroën C4 1,399 18,122 19 17 Renault twingo 1,285 27,174 10 18 Volkswagen t-roc 1,269 16,658 twenty-one 19 Citroën C5 Aircross 1,262 20,576 16 twenty Mercedes A Class 1,253 12,076 32 twenty-one Volkswagen polo 1,179 22,433 14 22 Peugeot 108 1,123 11,666 3. 4 23 DS 7 Crossback 1,120 11,136 35 24 Toyota Corolla 1,117 15,793 23 25 MINI Hatch 1,066 14,144 27 Read: The Mahindra eXUV300, an affordable electric SUV, will be a reality in 2023

Sales by brand

The best-selling brands are: