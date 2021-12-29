France - November 2021: THE PLAN of Alpine in sales works

Sales in France continue their downward trend, albeit very slightly. With 121,995 units registered, the decrease is 3.2% in a month in which Alpine has sold more A110s than Alfa Romeo, Stelvio and Giulia.
The balance for 2021 continues to be positive within the French registration market. In the 11 months of this year, a total of 1,500,886 have been enrolled, the increase is 2.5% compared to the same period last year.
If we take into account the distribution of registrations by group, the distribution remains 23.7% in the hands of the Renault group, 34% in the hands of the Stellantis Group and finally the remaining 42.3% in the hands of the rest of the groups. You already know that if instead of taking into account the Renault Group we had the sales of the alliance of Renault-Nissan and Mitsubishi, the deal would be different.
Among the top 25 positions, it should be noted that the top 13 positions are occupied by models of brands with blood or French allies. Greetings to the Fiat 500 within the Stellantis group. Behind them we find a Toyota Yaris that continues to remain strong followed closely by the Tesla Model 3 that has risen several positions in November to 15th place.
The Renault Clio manages to be the best-selling car, but it is not enough to help the diamond brand overcome Peugeot’s streak that remains the best-selling brand in November and in 2021. Even with the success of the Arkana, they can’t beat the lion mark.
Finally, Kia achieves a great month of November climbing positions compared to October and Tesla manages to sell more cars so far this year than Volvo or DS, a clear sign of the change in trend within the current market that goes directly to electrification.