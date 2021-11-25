LaSalud.mx.- In Mexico, between 80% and 90% of patients with a fragility fracture do not receive prevention. These types of injuries are defined as those caused by a wound that would be insufficient to fracture a normal bone. The secondary prevention is aimed at avoiding factors that accelerate bone loss, especially in individuals at higher risk for more rapid loss.

The average hospital stay for a person who has had a hip fracture can range from 5 to 10 days. It is estimated that 40% of those who have suffered them will not be able to walk independently after 12 months and that 80% of them will be unable to carry out any daily activity.

These fractures often occur in older people and are usually the result of a slight fall, especially in those who suffer osteoporosis. They are usually very painful and generally cause pain in the groin.

After a hip or spine fracture, the risk of suffering a fracture again during the following year is 18,000 out of 100,000 people. The patient has a 3- to 12-fold chance of fracture during the first two years after the first fracture. The risk of having a third fracture during the next five years is up to 32%.

Given this scenario, it is important to have comprehensive management guidelines and protocols that allow standardizing care for people with osteoporosis, and promoting fracture coordinating units, as well as highlighting the importance of secondary prevention, which could also reduce costs care for fractures.

