Xiaomi, through its MIUI customization layer, offers almost infinite possibilities when configuring the device to our liking. Among its many options, we find numerous functions that will allow you to enjoy better performance, greater security, empty the memory of the terminal and even more protection for our eyes.

There are so many settings that MIUI has to offer that we decided to make a list with the four options that you should activate right now on your Xiaomi. If you want to know more about it, then read on:

So you can clear the cache automatically

Activating the automatic cache clearing is one of the simple MIUI tricks to improve the overall performance of the terminal. This option is responsible for emptying the device cache, while it is locked, after a predetermined time.

The process to activate it is quite easy, and you only need to follow these steps to do it:

Login to Settings> Battery .

. Go to the upper right corner and press the nut icon .

. Next, in the section of “ Lock screen settings , ”Displays the function menu of“ Clear cache when device is locked . “

, ”Displays the function menu of“ . “ Then change the value of “Never”For any of the other values. Although it is advisable to enter the value of “In 30 minutes. “

Protect your eyes with reading mode

The reading mode is one of the MIUI options to avoid eye strain and headaches. This mode is responsible for reducing the amount of blue light emitted by mobiles by changing textures and colors on the screen.

It is recommended to activate the reading mode when night falls, so that our eyes do not get tired so fast while we are with the mobile. Similarly, the reading mode favors the conciliation of sleep, so it is advisable to have it activated before going to sleep.

You can activate the reading mode from the control center of your device. Likewise, you can also do it by following this route:

Go to Settings> Display.

Access the reading mode menu.

Check the read mode checkbox.

In addition to activating the reading mode, it also you can program its on and off at a specific time. Similarly, it is recommended to use reading mode in conjunction with dark mode.

Locate your device in case of loss or theft

MIUI also gives you multiple options to protect your device from theft or loss. One of these functions is the possibility of locate the mobile in real time. For this you only need have an active Mi account.

If you want to activate the location of your device, then you must follow these steps:

Login to Settings> Mi Account> Xiaomi Cloud .

. Go to the section of “Special functions“And activate the option”Find device. ” In some cases, this option is enabled by default.

After activating the real-time location, you can get the location of your device with just log in to your Mi account from a computer or other mobile, and subsequently accessing the Xiaomi Cloud. In this way, just click on “Find device”To find the current location of your mobile.

Accelerate the RAM of your Xiaomi with a simple click

To finish with the list, it is worth mentioning that MIUI has a very practical option to clean and speed up the RAM of your terminal. All you have to do is enter the Security app and create a shortcut which takes care of cleaning the RAM cache with a simple click.

If you are looking to get the most out of your RAM performance, then create this shortcut by following the steps below:

Enter the app Security .

. Go to the upper right corner of the screen and click on the nut icon .

. Press the option “ Manage shortcuts . “

. “ Check the box for the shortcut called “Clean up. “

After activating the shortcut, now you can find a new icon on the desktop of your device. It shows in its lower part a percentage that is related to the amount of free RAM. Just by pressing the icon, MIUI will execute a intelligent cleaning of the cache and other processes stored in RAM.