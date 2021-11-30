Microsoft has not wanted to let go of the opportunity to build an ecosystem based on its services and tools through Windows 10 and 11, and that has raised the odd eyebrow in Europe. Apparently a good handful of European companies, led by the hosting company Nextcloud, have signed a formal antitrust complaint against Microsoft.

The main reason for this dissatisfaction is the integration of OneDrive, Microsoft Teams and other services in Windows 10 and 11 in an “aggressive” way, taking advantage of their “advantageous position” and leaving less space for other software and cloud services companies. can operate normally. The complaint has been formalized with the intention of suing those of Redmond in the European Union.

Microsoft accused of using its ‘dominant position’

From Nextcloud they affirm that the fact of forcing users to register and leave their data in the hands of Microsoft, “limits the consumer’s choice” and “creates unfair barriers” for other companies offering similar services.

As pointed out from Nextcloud, Microsoft’s market share has grown 66% in Europe, while ‘local suppliers’ fell from 26% to 16%. Favoring your own services in a widely used operating system, such as Windows, has caused this rise. This practice is not illegal in Europe as long as the company does not abuse its dominant position, a detail which has been called into question.

The complaint has been formalized by the so-called “Coalition for a Level Playing Field”, where in addition to Nextcloud, 30 other companies related to software and cloud services participate.

A known event

Frank Karlitschek, CEO and founder of Nextcloud, mentioned Internet Explorer at the time when Microsoft limited the use of browsers to its own for years, hurting competitors like Netscape. According to Karlitschek, Microsoft “almost stopped innovation in browsers for more than a decade”, assuring that this type of practice “is negative for the consumer, the market, and the local business in Europe”.

This is not the only similar complaint against Microsoft. Let’s remember that a few months ago the same thing happened with Slack, who made an appeal to the main antitrust bodies of the European Union due to the integration of Teams with Office.

Among the bodies and companies of the coalition are names such as the European DIGITAL SME Alliance, The Document Foundation, or the Free Software Foundation Europe, among others. Now it remains to be seen if this complaint will get anywhere.

Via | ZDNet

More information | Nextcloud