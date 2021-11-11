Mexico welcomes you

Arrives at the Horizon México festival

10

run to action

Complete any Horizon race event

10

adaptable

Complete the Edge of the Impossible Exhibition Event

10

my home

Unlock the player’s first house

10

for something one starts

A new chapter of the Horizon adventure begins

twenty

away from the muddy crowd

Build the Horizon Apex Outpost

10

an edition of forza for my collection

Win a Forza Edition car with a roulette wheel or a special roulette wheel

10

manufacturer affinity

Get a manufacturer bonus

10

an object of incalculable value

Discover and photograph the golden totem of Tláloc

10

remove heaven and earth

Complete your first expedition

30

piece of photo

Take a photo during a tropical storm

10

new topic

Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse EPIRB

10

icebreaker

Participate in a Horizon Arcade event

10

first love

Buy your first car at the car show

10

Long live horizon!

Unlock your first Horizon Final Event

30

OOOHDISEA

Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost

10

ASK ANY REAL PILOT

Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost

10

GOOD KARMA

Congratulate another player to show your appreciation

10

ADRENALINE RUSH

Build the Horizon Rush Outpost

10

FROM CABO TO RABO

Get 3 stars in all chapters of Horizon Story

twenty

TOURIST ATTRACTION

Complete your first Tour Race racing event

10

ALBUM COVER

Take a picture of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for the Horizon promo

10

A HEART OF GOLD

Send a gift to another player

10

YOU ARE THE CHAMPION

Win any Horizon Open event

10

MOUNTING A SHOW

Win all exhibition events

twenty

LOTS OF PASTA IN BAJA CALIFORNIA POST

Build the Horizon Baja California Outpost

10

TO THE HALL OF FAME

Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame

fifty

HOW TO COMPETE WITH FRIENDS AND INFLUENCE OTHERS

Get 3 stars in the ” Tristan ” chapter of the Horizon story “ Born to run ”

10

SHOW ME WHAT YOU CAN DO!

Play any EventLab event created by another player

10

READY TO REVEAL

Take 50 photos of legendary cars for the Horizon promotion

30

YOU COULD SAY THAT I’M A FAN

Get a manufacturer bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars

30

LOVE AND LORD

Win your first Eliminator game.

30

JACKPOT

Complete a full Super7 race

twenty

AGED VETERAN

Complete an activity from the festival activity list at each station

fifty

RACES, RHYTHM AND TRACING THE COURSE

Win 80 different racing events in Mexico

fifty

UNBEATABLE VICTORY

Win 6 different race events against unbeatable runners

30

LIVING LEGEND

Get 300 stars with publicity stunts in Mexico

fifty

I HAVE ADVANTAGE

Win 3 Rivals events in 3 different IR classes driving the same car

30

EXPERTISE!

Complete Round 3 of 5 Horizon Arcade Themed Events

twenty

I SEE I SEE

Discover and travel all the roads of Mexico

twenty

MIN, I INTRODUCE YOU TO MAX

Complete all events in a series of festival playlists

twenty

AS NEW

Restore 14 abandoned cars in Mexico

twenty

COMPLETE COLLECTION

Find and smash all 250 Mexico Bonus Posters

30

THE FORD GIVES YOU WINGS

Get 3 stars on the Eagle Ledge Warning Sign with a Ford Supervan 3

twenty

MAGNATE

Buy the player’s 7 houses

30

ALREADY IS HISTORY

Win the Goliath racing event

twenty

CRUSH IT ALL

Complete 5 Seasonal Destructable Challenges

10

REMOVE, WHAT YOU CLICK

Destroy 500 cacti during Mexico’s rainy season

10

A REAL AFFAIR

At dawn, take a picture of your car surrounded by monarch butterflies at the Mirador Balderrama hotel

10

DUST ON THE LENS

Take a picture of the big telescope and a sandstorm

10

PAST PERFORMANCE BY WATER

Get 3 stars in the Stonegate and Marsh exploration areas in under 3 minutes and 30 seconds

twenty

TREASURE HUNTER

Find all the treasure chests from a series of festival playlists

twenty

FAVORITE

Finish 5 Horizon touring racing events ahead of all racers

twenty