Mexico welcomes you
Arrives at the Horizon México festival
10
run to action
Complete any Horizon race event
10
adaptable
Complete the Edge of the Impossible Exhibition Event
10
my home
Unlock the player’s first house
10
for something one starts
A new chapter of the Horizon adventure begins
twenty
away from the muddy crowd
Build the Horizon Apex Outpost
10
an edition of forza for my collection
Win a Forza Edition car with a roulette wheel or a special roulette wheel
10
manufacturer affinity
Get a manufacturer bonus
10
an object of incalculable value
Discover and photograph the golden totem of Tláloc
10
remove heaven and earth
Complete your first expedition
30
piece of photo
Take a photo during a tropical storm
10
new topic
Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse EPIRB
10
icebreaker
Participate in a Horizon Arcade event
10
first love
Buy your first car at the car show
10
Long live horizon!
Unlock your first Horizon Final Event
30
OOOHDISEA
Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost
10
ASK ANY REAL PILOT
Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost
10
GOOD KARMA
Congratulate another player to show your appreciation
10
ADRENALINE RUSH
Build the Horizon Rush Outpost
10
FROM CABO TO RABO
Get 3 stars in all chapters of Horizon Story
twenty
TOURIST ATTRACTION
Complete your first Tour Race racing event
10
ALBUM COVER
Take a picture of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for the Horizon promo
10
A HEART OF GOLD
Send a gift to another player
10
YOU ARE THE CHAMPION
Win any Horizon Open event
10
MOUNTING A SHOW
Win all exhibition events
twenty
LOTS OF PASTA IN BAJA CALIFORNIA POST
Build the Horizon Baja California Outpost
10
TO THE HALL OF FAME
Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame
fifty
HOW TO COMPETE WITH FRIENDS AND INFLUENCE OTHERS
Get 3 stars in the ” Tristan ” chapter of the Horizon story “ Born to run ”
10
SHOW ME WHAT YOU CAN DO!
Play any EventLab event created by another player
10
READY TO REVEAL
Take 50 photos of legendary cars for the Horizon promotion
30
YOU COULD SAY THAT I’M A FAN
Get a manufacturer bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars
30
LOVE AND LORD
Win your first Eliminator game.
30
JACKPOT
Complete a full Super7 race
twenty
AGED VETERAN
Complete an activity from the festival activity list at each station
fifty
RACES, RHYTHM AND TRACING THE COURSE
Win 80 different racing events in Mexico
fifty
UNBEATABLE VICTORY
Win 6 different race events against unbeatable runners
30
LIVING LEGEND
Get 300 stars with publicity stunts in Mexico
fifty
I HAVE ADVANTAGE
Win 3 Rivals events in 3 different IR classes driving the same car
30
EXPERTISE!
Complete Round 3 of 5 Horizon Arcade Themed Events
twenty
I SEE I SEE
Discover and travel all the roads of Mexico
twenty
MIN, I INTRODUCE YOU TO MAX
Complete all events in a series of festival playlists
twenty
AS NEW
Restore 14 abandoned cars in Mexico
twenty
COMPLETE COLLECTION
Find and smash all 250 Mexico Bonus Posters
30
THE FORD GIVES YOU WINGS
Get 3 stars on the Eagle Ledge Warning Sign with a Ford Supervan 3
twenty
MAGNATE
Buy the player’s 7 houses
30
ALREADY IS HISTORY
Win the Goliath racing event
twenty
CRUSH IT ALL
Complete 5 Seasonal Destructable Challenges
10
REMOVE, WHAT YOU CLICK
Destroy 500 cacti during Mexico’s rainy season
10
A REAL AFFAIR
At dawn, take a picture of your car surrounded by monarch butterflies at the Mirador Balderrama hotel
10
DUST ON THE LENS
Take a picture of the big telescope and a sandstorm
10
PAST PERFORMANCE BY WATER
Get 3 stars in the Stonegate and Marsh exploration areas in under 3 minutes and 30 seconds
twenty
TREASURE HUNTER
Find all the treasure chests from a series of festival playlists
twenty
FAVORITE
Finish 5 Horizon touring racing events ahead of all racers
twenty