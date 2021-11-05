Epic Games has kicked off one of the most curious and important collaborations in which the American company has embarked: Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra will be available on the Epic Games Store for free. A curious move because if we analyze the past of Riot Games, their titles were only available in their own download client.

However, the PC player who decides to get hold of these titles in the Epic Games Store is going to find the same hassle as always and that is that once we start downloading any of them, the Riot Games client will be installed automatically in our team. This download client is essential and “from it we can directly access the company’s games,” reads the statement from Epic Games.

On the other hand, this collaboration not only benefits Riot Games, but also Epic Games thanks to the inclusion of Jinx on the Fortnite character roster. The well-known heroine of League of Legends is now available from today, November 5, along with his exclusive character bundle:

Your own skin.

A peak.

A spray.

Accessory for the backpack.

A musical theme for the menu.

Two loading screens.

The complete batch of the character can be obtained by 1,800 V-Bucks, but the aesthetic elements are also available separately. In addition, the Epic Games Store offers the Aven Colony video game for free until November 11.