Before the official launch that took place on November 9, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 It was already breaking records in its early access, surpassing the million player barrier and managing to raise between $ 36 and $ 79 million, even knowing that days later it would be available on Xbox Game Pass. But this did not stop here, since as expected, Forza Horizon 5 managed to surpass the figure of 4.5 million players on its second day of release.

Without a doubt, the new Playground Games title is being a great success, and despite not being nominated for GOTY 2021 at The Game Awards, from SomosXbox we bring you another great news. A few hours ago, the official account of ForzaHorizon via Twitter has confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 Becomes Largest Release In Xbox History With Over 10 Million Players, an achievement that will be remembered for many years, as history is not made every day on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

We all know that this impressive number of 10 million players will continue to increase, since this racing and open world title set in Mexico has not been on the market for a long time and there are many players who still have to enjoy this incredible work of Palyground Games.

They compare the locations of Forza Horizon 5 with reality: This is the amazing representation Mexico

Your ultimate Horizon adventure awaits! Drive hundreds of phenomenal vehicles from around the world on thrilling expeditions across the stunning landscapes of Mexico, in a game set in an open world that is constantly evolving.