The Epic Games Store continues with its promotion of giving away a game a day for 15 days to celebrate Christmas and if yesterday it was Control’s turn, today is the turn of Mages of Mystralia. It is a modest indie RPG that can be downloaded completely free of charge for the next 24 hours, until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) tomorrow, December 28.

Getting Mages of Mystralia will be as simple as going to its corresponding tab in the Epic Games Store, log in with your usual account and press the blue “Get” button. It is not as ambitious a proposal as that of other games that the platform has given away during this promotion, but without a doubt, will appeal to fans of RPGs and indie games. It has a very colorful and entertaining visual proposal thanks to its low poly style,

In a world of magic, your mind is your best weapon. Learn the art of magic and design your own spells to face your enemies, traverse dangerous terrain and mend past mistakes in the kingdom of Mystralia.

One of the playable curiosities of Mages of Mystralia is that it has a mechanic with which you can create your own spells to achieve different effects. Take a look at our analysis of Mages of Mystralia for all the details of this independent proposal created and distributed by Borealys Games.

As usual in this Epic Games Store promotion that began on December 17, tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) a new free game will be able to be downloaded for the next 24 hours. There are only 4 more games left until the end of the yearWhat could it be? Take a look at the wrapping paper from tomorrow’s game and try to discover the clue.