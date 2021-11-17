Ford Ranger tested: Wolftrack, Stormtrack and Raptor Special Edition

We tested the three new versions of the Ranger Wolftrak, Stormtrak and Raptor Special Edition from the 2022 range. We have had a first contact with the Ford pickup in Galicia and we will tell you what their changes and differences are.

Although it is a symbolic title, the Ford Ranger has become the best-selling pick-up in Spain in recent years. Something as we say symbolic since there is hardly any competition. But be the most popular in the neighborhood it is always a plus to highlight.

Now to maintain its trajectory in an era where electrification is taking the rest of the segments by force, Ford has launched three new versions that add more personalization to this proposal with the Wolftrak, Stormtrak and Raptor Special Edition finishes. And we have had the opportunity to meet them in person.

Ranger Wolftrack, testing how he slides

Ford Ranger Wolftrak

To learn about their capabilities, Ford has invited us to a very special event that took place in the deep Galicia. A circuit located in a farm called La Base Motor Club, very close to Carballo and one hour from Santiago de Compostela. A spectacular setting in the heart of Galicia where we have been able to see first-hand the dynamic and offroad capabilities of these models.

The first version we have tested has been the Wolftrak. An intimidating name for a model meant for a type of more professional than passionate client, but who want to have a somewhat more striking vehicle with a somewhat militarized aesthetic than the series variant. It incorporates elements such as a matte black grille, specific 17-inch wheels, again in black, and striking sport bars in the cargo area.

Inside we find new details in areas such as doors, the instrumentation panel or the dashboard, to which we have to add an increase in the standard equipment where we can now find at no added cost, beyond the cost of the pack itself, the SYNC 3 multimedia system, the two-zone automatic climate control or the Navigator.

Ford Ranger Wolftrak interior

As we have said, the finishes are limited to aesthetic and equipment aspects, so the motorization has not undergone changes. Ranger Wolftrak holds the block 2.0 EcoBlue diesel with 170 hp and 420 Nm of torque, which seems at times something fair to complete, for example, overtaking on the road. But it is not a defining element of a work tool that works perfectly in areas far from the road.

It has a maximum gross payload of 1,179 kg and a towing capacity of 3,500 kg. It is always equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, unlike the European versions that also add automatic transmission, with the electronically locking rear differential and off-road tires.

Approved data Ford Ranger Wolftrak Motor 4 cylinder diesel Maximum power 170 hp Maximum torque 420 Nm Average consumption (WLTP) 8.2 L / 100km Acceleration 0-100 km / h 11.3 seconds Maximum speed 180 km / h Towing capacity 3,500 Kilos

With this model we have been able to carry out a series of tests on a dirt track, where we have had to circumvent a series of cones at high speed, to know its dynamic capabilities.

The first one has invited us to test with and without the driving aids doing an eight on gravel. First with the all-wheel drive connected and with all the traction and stability control systems also activated. Then everything was disconnected and the rear-wheel drive mode was chosen, making the car slide to our liking, allowing us to ‘play’ with it. As a second exercise there was a slalom between cones with a 180 degree turn at the end and back. First with controls and all-wheel drive and then without them and rear-wheel drive.

The Ranger Wolftrack takes a more professional approach

After these two, which were only practical for what was coming now, Ford had prepared a twisty circuit with cones that was going to put into practice what we have just seen. Thus, the first two laps were to be completed with the four-wheel drive and the aids connected, while the next two were going to make the Ranger Wolftrak ‘dance’ on the ground. A test that beyond fun made clear to us the capabilities to the limit of the Ranger and the control that the all-wheel drive and its assistance systems exert over its behavior.

A Wolftrak pack that means having to pay an extra 1,545 euros more compared to the XLT from which it is born, so the final price of this version for our market is at 35,900 euros. From Ford they confirmed to us that at the time of writing this article they have a promotional offer for professional purchases in which 19% is discounted on that rate.

Ford Ranger Stormtrack

Ranger Stormtrak 2022, in Rapid color

The second version that we have been able to see has been the Stormtrak. A variant that is based on the Wildtrack, but that adopts a striking Rapid Red color that becomes a differential element, although it will also be available in Frozen White and Lightning Blue. A painting to which elements such as that tone on the front grille and the emblems of the edition are added that allows us to know at first glance that we are facing a different Ranger.

In addition to the paint, we can find other elements that differentiate it from its conventional version, starting with the led headlights, which improve visibility during hours of low sunlight. Something that users who go out at night will appreciate. He also rides a larger underbody protection, the cargo area has a special coating that also adds effective spacers for cargo, as well as a comfortable electric shutter covers the loading area automatically from the vehicle key.

Inside we find a combination of soft and hard plastics, with elements such as flexible leather and technical fabric and red stitching, which give a greater sense of overall quality to the whole.

2022 Ford Ranger Stormtrak interior

It also has an infotainment system with a touch screen, which will allow us both to enjoy the radio or music from the mobile phone in an extremely easy way with just a couple of clicks. A place where we can find a GPS navigation system that has nothing to do with the system that equips the latest generation models of the brand.

In this case, Ford has taken a small leap forward compared to the Wolftrack, and the Ranger Stormtrak mounts the engine. 2.0 EcoBlue diesel with 213 hp and 500 Nm of torque, which provides extra acceleration and recoveries compared to the other version, and which also adds a 10-speed torque converter gearbox as standard. A change that has a very good performance, with transitions between gears almost imperceptible.

Approved data Ford Ranger Stormtrak Motor 4 cylinder diesel Maximum power 213 hp Maximum torque 500 Nm Average consumption (WLTP) 9.4 L / 100km Acceleration 0-100 km / h 9.0 seconds Maximum speed 180 km / h

The Ford Ranger off-road dimensions Stormtrack (they are the same for the Wolftrack) are: 28º of attack angle, 27º of departure angle, and from 232 to 237 mm of ground clearance. Something that together with its offroad driving aids, with a selectable all-wheel drive system that allows us to choose between 2H (rear propulsion), 4H (four-wheel drive) or 4L (reduction gear with low gears) in addition to downhill assistance, makes tackling any terrain, however difficult, a simple task.

Cargo spacers on the Ranger Stormtrak 2022

We have verified this in the circuit that Ford has proposed to us, which mixed forest areas with significant ups, downs, closed turns with muddy ascent … etc. Everything that one could find in an exit to the mountain. And all the tests have been passed by the Ranger without batting an eye, even among drivers like me with little experience in these environments.

It also highlights the correct operation on the road, two hours of driving in this environment, where modern pick-ups despite their limitations, such as their weight or suspension, perform better and better.

A Stormtrak pack that involves an extra outlay of 2,345 euros, so the final price of this new special edition is 46,900 euros. As with the Wolftrak, it also currently has a 19% discount for professionals and companies.

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition

A truly special edition that has been developed by Ford Performance, which is positioned as the most performance and eye-catching of this new range. This adds competition-style double stripes on the hood, sides and rear, all in matt black with the edges in red, another of the colors that has been chosen to highlight elements, such as the tow hooks.

The widened wheel arches, also matt black, the bumpers, the door handles or the classic Raptor grill, finish giving it that aggressive ‘look’ that you like so much. In addition, completing its menacing appearance (when you see it approaching through the rearview mirror, it imposes) we have the silver underbody guards and those gigantic off-road tires, in addition to the ‘Raptor’ logos on the rear and sides of the box.

Inside the double cabin, up to five comfortable passengers or some cargo can enter, which will find differential elements such as leather seats that enjoy a good grip when we get into the bush, steering wheel with red stitching.

Ranger SE 2022 front seats

Even all the modifications that are made to achieve such good results off the asphalt cause your measurements to change: it is 6 cm taller, 16 cm wider, 11 cm longer and with 4.6 cm more ground clearance. It thus becomes a model that has no competition in our market.

While the aesthetics undergoes an important change, in the mechanical there are no modifications with respect to the previous one and we found a block 2.0 EcoBlue 213 hp with a ten-speed automatic transmission, the selectable all-wheel drive system that allows us to choose between 2H, 4H or 4L (rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or reduction gear with low gears).

For the Raptor, Ford had prepared us a section of pure mountain where the pickup has behaved in a totally efficient way when facing the many “doggies” that the brand had in store for us. Impossible climbs, descents worthy of a roller coaster … etc.

I can say that all the guests who have been part of this caravan have passed all the challenges with zero difficulties, which indicates the high level of development of offroad capabilities that makes even the less experienced feel professional for a few hours. The Ranger Raptor Special Edition that features a price starting from 59,600 euros, and that it enjoys a 7.5% discount for professionals.