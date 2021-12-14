PlayStation has given us a new Gameplay video of its video game Horizon: Forbidden West.

For just over a couple of days, a video of Gameplay in the official account of PlayStation, through the YouTube video platform.

Developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sonny Interactive Entertainment.

Sony has presented a new trailer, we look at a fluid interface and where we are offered some graphics of a flirty appearance, so that raises our expectations about it.

In this open world video game and where we play from the third-person perspective, we can observe its main character, Aloy (with the voice of actress Ashly Burch, the same voice actress as in her prequel), traveling towards the west to investigate a mysterious and deadly plague.

During this trip she will meet new and strange tribes that could be of help to her or simply, one more friend to overcome; going from one world to another, running, jumping and fighting stage after stage, while facing various creatures and telling us a message: “The Earth dies, and the machines are out of control … whatever happens I will be prepared.”

The central character of this video game gives us a sample of some of the challenges that we can find through its natural landscapes; and talking about the history of this title, Horizon Forbidden West, starts six months after the events of its prequel, Horizon Zero Dawn.

In this second part, looking to find the answers you need to save life on Earth, so that all Aloy’s journey is not in vain.

Remember that this version will be available from February 18, 2022 for PlayStation4 and PlayStation5, two months, which we hope will pass soon and bring it to our screens.